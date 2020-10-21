Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County Board candidates participated in an Oct. 13 forum sponsored by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The nearly hour-long session featured challenger Jack Edmonds and incumbent Genny Reynolds, who are opposing each other in Mille Lacs County District 1.
Also participating were challenger Bryan Lawrence and incumbent Lisa Fobbe, who are running for the Sherburne County District 5 seat this election cycle.
The forum took place at Princeton City Hall, Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of people were allowed entry into the forum venue.
Any community members who attended were allowed inside based on the time they arrived. The forum was broadcast on Facebook Live on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Reynolds was first asked to describe herself and what motivated her to run for office. She mentioned her service on 21 different county boards and commissions.
“I’m serving my constituents by doing that,” she said. “I love this job. It’s exciting with the things that are going on with COVID-19 and CARES Act funding.”
Edmonds is a lifetime resident of Princeton. He highlighted his military service in the U.S. Army, and lifetime membership in the Princeton American Legion Post 216. “It’s an honor that I can’t describe in words, it was very humbling,” he said.
Edmonds said he’s a strong support of the Mille Lacs County Historical Society and is a current Princeton City Council members. He works for Tri-Cap as a bus driver.
Lawrence, who’s challenging incumbent Fobbe for Sherburne County 5th Congressional District seat, said he’s thrilled to be part of the election process.
As a 25-year resident of Sherburne County, Lawrence said became involved in political public service very early on, serving as a Baldwin Township supervisor, and on the Sherburne County Planning and Zoning and its board of adjustment
Lawrence said a key role of county government is to ensure safety and security, and provide quality roadways for efficient transportation.
Keeping taxes low, and taking a fair and common sense approach to growth and development and respecting private property rights are other key government functions, he added.
Fobbe, who’s running for re-election to her second term on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, said the candidate forum was an important part of the political process and democracy and the maintenance of an informed electorate.
“It’s been just a thrill to live here and raise our sons here, they all graduated from Princeton High School,” Fobbe said, also touching on her background in social work and Catholic ministry.
She served on the Princeton School Board from 2000 to 2008 and also served a short stint as a state legislator in the Minnesota Senate.
“One thing that’s clear to me and becomes clearer all the time is that alone as a commissioner, I have very little authority or power,” Fobbe said. “As board working together, we can build a strong foundation for people of Sherburne County.”
The candidates then moved on to respond to a question about what additional steps they thought their respective counties should take to help small businesses recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fobbe said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for the small business community. Sherburne County has CARES Act funding available and it’s developed different programs for supporting small businesses that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, she said.
“As a county [commissioner], I went door to door and would call people just to make sure they knew about this CARES Act funding that was out there to help them be whole,” Fobbe said. “I think we learned so much during COVID-19.”
Fobbe said it’s important for counties to evaluate how they can work differently with small businesses. “We need to support them in that as we move ahead.”
Lawrence said recent times have been extremely tough. He thanked the small businesses for staying “diligent” and “persistent” during the pandemic, he said.
“These businesses are the foundation of our economy,” he added. “Initially, when all the regulations started going out, small businesses were sharing and talking. I think I don’t think they were listened to very well. There’s a lot of possibilities. They need help in deregulating so that they can still operate and function as a business. They want to do what’s best, too, there’s no question about it.”
Lawrence said businesses want to be safe, they want to be efficient, and they want to provide for the community the services they’ve been providing. He suggested that it might be time for the county to consider suspending property taxes for a season or reduce them for a season to lessen the COVID-19 impact.
Reynolds said that Mille Lacs County has already taken steps to support small businesses through CARES Act funding decisions regarding allocations.
“If they’re a sit-in only restaurant that serves a buffet, we need to ask how can we help them navigate the steps so they can open up and serve people at capacity,” she said. “It might be something like putting in an extra door so that they are fire code rated for more people to eat, just trying to help them out that way.”
Reynolds said a number of Mille Lacs County businesses have called county officials inquiring about assistance. “We have an economic development department,” she continued. “Sometimes at the state level, they just want to copy and paste the rules. But sometimes those rules don’t fit everybody. Our residents need somebody to help support them and understand what they’re asking, and how their business or way of life is going to fit into that mold.”
Edmonds said everything related to helping small businesses centers around how the CARES Act funding is allocated. He said there are requests from businesses for funding the county should continue to look at, and ones that may come up soon.
“Everything has to revolve around that,” Edmonds said. “I’d get a commission together and maybe county staff can suggest some options.” He added the city of Princeton has done a pretty responsible job of getting its money allocated.
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Mille Lacs County Board and Sherburne County Board candidate forum can be viewed in its entirety by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MNPACC/videos/1076090659473875.
Also visit the Union-Times webpage www.unionandtimes.com for Election 2020 candidate profiles.
Sarv Mithaqiyan is a news reporter and photographer with County News Review (formerly the Isanti County News and ECM Post Review). He can be reached at sarv.mithaqiyan@apgecm.com.
