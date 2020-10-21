TSocial media use, rising county tax rates, street improvements, library funding, tourism, community development, and future problems were key issues addressed by Milaca city office candidates during an Oct. 13 online forum.
The event was moderated by Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrea Milka.
Participating via a Zoom link were mayoral candidates Carvil “Buzz” Buzzell, Jr., “Pete” Harold Pedersen, and Gregg Weller.
Council candidates Trent Bergeron, Dave Dillan, and Lindsee Larsen kicked off the forum.
Council Starts Forum
Council candidates were asked how they would keep and attract businesses.
This question was related to increasing tax rates in Mille Lacs County.
Dillan said the city’s industrial park is ready to accept new businesses, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on development. He cited Heggies Pizza’s expansion plans as a positive.
“Workforce is another concern,” he said. “We have strong schools, parks, and a good downtown. We need to look at expanding our present businesses and help them become better,” Dillan added.
Bergeron said city leaders need to make Milaca more attractive.
“We have a lot of small, great businesses here. People need to see them. There’s always room for improvement. We need to have conversations about how we can get to the next level,” he said. “We have to take care of our own. If we do that, we will thrive.”
Milaca is a farming and outdoors community that needs to be marketed to future prospects, Larsen said. Discounting fees and permits and providing loans were specific tools she mentioned in relation to the tax question.
“We need to involve the community and get its input,” she added. “We need to listen to what the ideas are. If we have an inviting place to live, people will want to relocate there and open businesses.”
City Streets Get Rated
Council candidates were asked to rate the condition of streets, curb, and gutter.
Dillan said he struggled a bit with the question and Larsen added she was surprised it was being asked.
Bergeron said it would be important to look from worst to best when considering maintenance. “You can’t pick and choose one neighborhood over another,” Bergeron responded.
Dillan said he drove around town recently and didn’t see a lot of issues. He cited improvements to Tenth Street, Eighth Street, First Street, and Second Street as new projects. “Our streets are in pretty good shape,” Dillan added.
Larsen concurred with Dillan. “The streets that need repair are being identified. We need to see what’s feasible financially and budget accordingly.”
No. 1 Problem 2020s?
The trio was also asked what they thought was Milaca’s No. 1 problem as the city entered a new decade.
Candidates were asked for fixes and solutions in their responses.
Dillan responded by flipping the question, suggesting that dwelling on problems won’t fix them.
“I think we need to look at our positives,” he said. “We need to build on positives that can overshadow our negatives.”
Dillan said economic growth and downtown development are always issues for Milaca.
Larsen said the COVID-19 pandemic was the city’s No. 1 problem at the start of the 2020s. “It’s going to take us a while to recover,” she said. “It’s not going to be an easy fix. It’s going to take time. We are going to have to work together to get through this and work with our current businesses to help them,” she added.
Bergeron also addressed COVID-19 as an ongoing issue. He said residents needed to create a new normal. He added some Milaca businesses have taken a hit, and it might not be possible for them to recoup their losses. “They may want to stay here,” he added. “We need to work together and let them know that we care.”
Local Library’s Role?
The final question for the three council candidates dealt with the role of the Milaca Community- East Central Regional Library and how city leaders could support it.
All three said they were supportive of the library’s overall mission.
Larsen said she would support and promote the library as much as possible. Dillan said the library would evolve to meet changing patron needs with its services and is a perfect example of a community organization that gets things done. Bergeron said he viewed the local library as an important center of local knowledge.
Mayor Candidates Up
The first question for mayoral candidates dealt with social media use.
Weller, Pedersen, and Buzzell were asked how they would use technologies and platforms to communicate and inform constituents, and if changes were needed.
“I feel the city has a good start with the technology and what’s going on,” Weller said. “Technology is changing what it seems like is daily. We need somebody who is able to keep on top of this, research it, bring what we can back to the city. If we don’t keep our web and Facebook accounts fresh, people will become bored.”
Pedersen said the city could do better with its efforts, but already has a social media presence on Facebook and YouTube, as well as the internet. He added the new events, tourism, and community development position would address social media use.
“We have a quarterly newsletter that is online, and our notifications and agendas are online,” Pedersen said. “The one thing we have to be careful about is open meeting laws and not having more than two council members doing business on social media at the same time.”
Buzzell said he was a little surprised that a question about social media was being asked when there were other, more important issues to discuss.
“We are losing businesses and we have challenges ahead of us related to COVID-19,” Buzzell said. “We just found out about Fairview Health Services shutting down the clinic and pharmacy in Milaca. I think the city has done a great job with putting things, on the web, but it’s not generating revenue directly. It’s an expense,” Buzzell added.
No. 1 Problem 2020s?
Mayoral candidates were asked to address Milaca’s No. 1 problem as the city entered a new decade.
Pedersen said the top problem was taxes, followed by Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 169 junction development. Weller said the biggest problem for the city in the 2020s was related to expansion. Buzzell agreed with Pedersen taxes were a concern, especially with declining industry.
“The pandemic brings with it fears of the unknown and uncertainty,” Pedersen added. “I’ve been in the health profession for over 40 years, and I think COVID-19 should be handled by the health professionals and not be part of a political issue. We still need faith, trust and compassion to get us through these tough times, but the No. 1 problem is the taxes of Mille Lacs County.”
Weller’s responses included comments about the city’s industrial park.
“As you travel around the industrial park, it looks like we have a lot of property there. We don’t,” Weller said. “We have two lots. If you go out to the junction, the city also owns a lot out there that’s landlocked. The city maintains it, and has for every year since 2006. It’s a drain. As you drive around the downtown area, we have five buildings that are closed, and there are two open lots that can be built upon. These are privately owned. I think the city should help the owners of these places find tenants. We are limited as how we can expand.”
Buzzell agreed with Pedersen and Weller regarding their concerns and viewpoints regarding taxes. “We’ve been in a declining state for several years,” he said. “It does need to be addressed. Affordable housing is a need as well with growth. Rezoning of current industrial area is possible. There’s no scalability with the two Industrial lots, and it’s unlikely someone will relocated to those lots,” Buzzell said.
Tourism Promotion
Mayoral candidates were also asked about tourism and their views regarding a newly created city events, tourism, and community development position, and how that position could work year-round with the Milaca Chamber of Commerce.
“I feel they should be one department,” Weller said. “It doesn’t make sense having two people doing the same job. I feel that the person should be open to working with volunteer groups. All of these people have ideas, and I think if they go to one person it would be easier for them to set things up.”
Buzzell said it was important to focus on the city’s river town heritage.
“If you go south on the Rum River and you look at Princeton and St. Francis, there’s been poor planning with regards to expansion,” he said. “They’ve really missed an opportunity, I think having this position would also be good to review our comprehensive plan, and help determine what the long term direction is and try and re-brand and tie in our parks, That’s going to bring in more tourism and people off of the highway and allow us to continue to have a small town culture.”
Pedersen said the city was still in the process of developing the job description for the new position, and had moved one city employee from part-time to full-time.
“We did put that into the 2021 budget,” Pedersen said. “That position will also include social media and the activities calendar. We have to work with the chamber and the tourism board, the schools, the churches, the organizations, the businesses, the volunteers, and concerned citizens. By doing this we will attract people and visitors. We need everybody promoting Milaca.”
Final Mayor Question
The final question for the mayoral candidates was an open query drawn from 20 questions submitted to the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce.
This question addressed business closures associated with COVID-19 as well as overall retention and additional support that could be provided by the city.
Buzzell said the city needed leadership with businesses experience. He also touched on the city’s use of large donations to complete certain projects.
“One of the big issues we have is revenue,” Buzzell said. “We did get a donation of $1.5 million over the last couple of years, and out of that donation, according to the city manager, only $25,000 was put towards economic development, $25,000 towards fire and $25,000 towards police, and approximately $800,000 towards parks and public works. We could have spent some of this money on better ways to create revenues. If we would have allocated more money towards economic development, I don’t think we would be dealing with this problem.”
Weller suggested that the city administrator, mayor, and council needed to get out of the office and talk to businesses directly. “We need to focus on what we have,” he said. “Talk to them and see where they are hurting. We have a lot of those people in this town, but we have to be careful of preferential treatment.”
Pedersen said any donations to the city needed to be spent in accordance with the wishes expressed by the donor. That requirement is a state statute.
Pedersen added businesses needing assistance could apply for a COVID-19 CARES grant up to $20,000. Individuals can apply for assistance totaling $1,000.
The Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce candidate forum can be viewed in its entirety by visiting https://milacachamber.com/.
Also visit the Union-Times webpage www.unionandtimes.com for Election 2020 candidate profiles.
