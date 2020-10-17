During a Princeton City Council candidate forum conducted Oct. 7, three prospective city leaders and one incumbent weighed in on what they thought should happen to the Public Utilities Commission.
Four candidates are running for two Princeton city council seats this election season: Incumbent Councilor Jeff Reynolds, and challengers Victoria Hallin, Eldon Johnson, and Nicholas Taylor.
The Princeton Public Utilities Commission is comprised of three members, appointed by the Princeton City Council, serving staggered three-year terms.
The PUC provides oversight and guidance to the general manager in the operation of Princeton Public Utilities in service to its ratepayers.
Princeton voters will decide the fate of a Nov. 3 ballot question to keep or remove the PUC.
If voters approve the controversial ballot question, the PUC will be eliminated, and all direct oversight and responsibilities will be transferred to the Princeton City Council after a 30-day period.
The hour-long session between the four candidates took place at Trinity Crossing, 112 Sixth Ave. N. in Princeton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of people were allowed to attend in person.
The community members in attendance were allowed inside based on the order they arrived.
The local election forum was broadcast on Facebook Live on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Candidates Respond
When asked if he thinks the PUC should be eliminated, Taylor said he would personally vote against the ballot question.
Taylor said he understood where both sides were coming from regarding the PUC issue, adding there are options available if the ballot question passes or fails.
Whatever happens with the Nov. 3 vote, Taylor said he would be on board with making sure city leaders repair the strained relationship that exists between the two parties so they can get back to work.
“If a ‘No’ vote goes through, and the PUC stays in place, I would say that we really need to get back to the negotiating table and figure out something in terms of finances,” Taylor added.
When it was Hallin’s turn to respond, she said, she would vote against the Nov. 3 ballot question.
“I have always supported the PUC in this community,” she added. “I have seen over the years how actively involved they have been with the members of this community. They are an integral part of the woven fabric. I also do know how viable the PUC has been– the years I have been here – and how they have been kind to customers, and they have been out there helping to do everything they possibly can.”
Johnson said the current relationship between PUC and the community could be more cohesive.
“I think No. 1, we should have a five-member board,” Johnson said, referring to a change in the total number of commissioners. “Right now, the board members can’t even talk to each other because they don’t want to violate quorum rules. If they had five members, two board members could talk to each other on different things and help promote better understanding.”
When it was Reynolds’s turn to respond about eliminating the PUC, he said there has been some confusion surrounding the Nov. 3 ballot question.
“Even if it passed, there would still be a separate financial entity,” Reynolds said, adding that entity would have its own director or manager and be treated just like any other department within the city.
He added; “They make their own decisions. We have no real say in what they do. That’s up to the PUC board, and the city council doesn’t have any control over that.”
Checks, Balances
Another question that the candidates were asked dealt with their feelings about eliminating other boards, namely the Princeton Economic Development Authority or Princeton Planning Commission, which are made up of residents appointed by the council.
That system is intended to provide safeguards and a series of checks and balances.
Reynolds responded to the question by stating he’s not in favor of eliminating the EDA nor the planning commission.
“Generally, these boards do fact-finding and information gathering,” Reynolds said. “They offer the city council recommendations, then the council makes a final decision.
Taylor also doesn’t think the EDA and the planning commission should be eliminated.
“I do think it’s a good idea to always keep an eye on what’s going on and that we’re really being effective in the work that we’re doing,” Taylor said. “Checks and balances are great, I think in both directions – in terms of accountability and transparency.”
Hallin opposed removing either board. “I think they’re very important to this community,” she added. “Because my mindset is when you get two people together and you’re discussing an issue or a potential situation coming forward … more knowledge is placed on that roundtable. More people probably have their own educational experience or their own life experience that can add to the decision making.”
Johnson was also in favor of keeping the boards, because the people serving them have great expertise.
“I think it’s a straight-up good policy for the people dedicated to the community,” Johnson said. “They are doing it for the benefit of the community.”
The Oct. 7 Princeton City Council candidate forum can be viewed in its entirety by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MNPACC/videos/402672340735655 on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Also visit the Union-Times webpage www.unionandtimes.com for full Election 2020 candidate profiles, which include additional information about the Nov. 3 PUC ballot question and answers to other questions posed to Reynolds, Hallin, Johnson, and Taylor.
(Top to Bottom ) Jeff Reynolds, a current city council member, answers a question during the Oct. 7 Princeton City Council Candidate Forum conducted at Trinity Crossing. Victoria Hallin responds to a moderator question during her turn to speak at the candidate forum. Eldon Johnson makes a point about the Princeton Public Utilities Commission and a Nov. 3 ballot question. Nicholas Taylor said it was important to make sure city leaders repair the strained relationship that exists between the city and the PUC.
Sarv Mithaqiyan is a news reporter and photographer with County News Review (formerly the Isanti County News and ECM Post Review). He can be reached at sarv.mithaqiyan@apgecm.com.
