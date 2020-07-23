The filing period for city and school board elections in Milaca and Princeton will open next Tuesday, July 28, and close Aug. 11.
A Princeton city office affidavit can be picked up at city hall, 705 Second St. N., Princeton, Minnesota and the filing fee is $2.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the city from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election, must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the general election, and must not have been convicted of an offense for which registration is required.
Affidavits of candidacy must be filed at Princeton City Hall and the filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher’s two-year term is up and Councilors Jeff Reynolds and Jack Edmonds terms are up as well.
Edmonds will be leaving city office to run for another governmental post. He is facing off against incumbent Genny Reynolds in the Mille Lacs County District 1 commissioner race.
Please contact City Clerk Shawna Jenkins at city hall for more information at (763) 389-2040 or sjenkins@princetonmn.org
In Milaca, candidates must complete an affidavit of candidacy application and pay the $2 filing fee at the time of filing.
Affidavits of candidacy applications will be accepted at Milaca City Hall, 255 First Street E. during the regular business hours Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Fridays until 1:30 p.m.
On Aug. 11, Milaca city hall will be open until 5 p.m. to accept affidavits of candidacy applications. Open council seats in the Nov. 3 general election include Mayor Harold Pedersen and Council Members Dave Dillan and Lindsee Larsen.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Princeton School District 477 employees working remotely, candidates should contact Emily McKinnon, the superintendent’s administrative assistant at (763) 389-6184 or by email at emily.mckinnon@isd47.org. McKinnon will set up an appointment to meet with you at the district office to complete the affidavit for candidacy paperwork.
Four Princeton School Board members will be elected this election cycle. Terms expire for Sue VanHooser, Howard Vaillancourt, Eric Standberg, and Chad Young.
Affidavits of candidacy are available from the Princeton School District Administration Office, 706 First St. Call or email before visiting the office.
The filing fee is $2. A candidate must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election.
In Milaca, the board members whose terms are ending this year include Aimee Struffert, Jeff Larson, and Bryan Rensenbrink.
Information for running for the Milaca School Board and the affidavit of candidacy can be downloaded from www.milaca.k12.mn.us/page/2549 or picked up in the district office starting next week.
