The filing period for city and school board elections in Milaca and Princeton closed Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Both cities will have mayoral races this fall and contested elections for city council positions. All four Princeton School Board incumbents filed affidavits of candidacy. In Milaca, two incumbents decided not to run.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher’s two-year term is up and Councilors Jeff Reynolds and Jack Edmonds terms also end. Thom Walker filed to run against Schumacher, who is seeking his second term in office.
Edmonds will be leaving city office to run for another governmental post. He is facing off against incumbent Genny Reynolds in the Mille Lacs County District 1 commissioner race.
Five people filed for the two open Princeton city council seats - Reynolds, Victoria Hallin, Eldon Johnson, Trevor Karsky, and Nicholas Taylor.
In Milaca, open council seats in the Nov. 3 general election include Mayor Harold “Pete” Pedersen and Council Members Dave Dillan and Lindsee Larsen. Frankin “Buzz” Buzzell, Jr. and Gregg Weller filed for mayor and will be running against Pedersen.
Dillan and Larsen both filed and will run for re-election. Trent Bergeron also filed an affidavit of candidacy for city council.
Four Princeton School Board members will be elected this campaign cycle. Terms expire for Sue VanHooser, Howard Vaillancourt, Eric Standberg, and Chad Young. All four filed and will seek re-election. Dawn Bourdeaux also filed for Princeton School Board.
In Milaca, school board members whose terms are ending this year include Aimee Struffert, Jeff Larson, and Bryan Rensenbrink.
Of those three, only Struffert filed an affidavit of candidacy and will seek re-election. Tammey J. Anderson, Natialia Cisneros, Dionne J. Haberman, Samantha Lange, and Nathan M. Neuhart filed for office and round out the Milaca school board candidate slate.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, generally, a candidate who has filed an affidavit of candidacy may remove his or her name from the ballot by filing an affidavit of withdrawal by 5 p.m. no later than 2 days after the end of the filing period.
The affidavit of withdrawal is filed with the same filing officer where the original affidavit of candidacy was filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.