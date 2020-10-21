Minnesota U.S. Sixth District candidates were asked the following questions:
Question A: Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Congress? Why are you running for office?
Question B: Economy: How do you grade the federal government’s response to the pandemic? Are additional measures necessary to spur the economy? If so, what?
Question C: Police reform: Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the federal level?
Question D: Health care: Do you support the expansion of Association Health Plans?
Question E: Education: COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the demands for and delivery of education. What role should the federal government play in ensuring that U.S. graduates can compete in the global economy?
Question F: Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
Tom Emmer (U.S. Congress Sixth District - R, Incumbent)
Question A (Top Priority): My priorities for the 2021 Congress will remain focused on helping every Minnesotan access the opportunities they need to be in the best position to succeed. This includes working to rebuild our economy and create jobs, continue to push Congress and the Administration to reduce the federal debt and deficit, and ensure the safety and security of the American people. It is an honor to represent the citizens of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District and is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I will continue to push for policies that will benefit my constituents in Minnesota and continue to bring their ideas for change to Washington.
Question B (Economy): COVID-19 continues to have an unprecedented impact on our economy. In the early days of the outbreak, Congress acted swiftly to adopt legislation to support the thousands of businesses and millions of employees in need of assistance. Efforts to establish programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, though not perfect, were stood-up in record time and provided billions in federal relief to thousands of Minnesota businesses. Looking ahead, additional federal support for key sectors of our economy may be needed, however I remain wary of new, multi-trillion dollar spending packages filled with federal mandates that are not targeted to the areas of specific need, rather seek to serve a political agenda. We must continue to direct spending to our teachers and small business owners while providing employers the legal protections they need to safely re-open and encourage their employees to return to work. The actions of the federal government were needed to steer our economy through this crisis, however federal stimulus should not be looked at as a means to supplant the hard work of American businesses and entrepreneurs.
Question C (Police Reform): The death of George Floyd was unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable. I’m working to bring Minnesota-inspired concepts to the national level to improve the way law enforcement engages in the communities they serve. I introduced the Community OutPost (COP) Outreach and Engagement Act (H.R. 7245) to promote the nationwide use of the Community OutPosts to improve community policing. Modeled after the success of the St. Cloud Police Department’s “COP House,” this legislation provides federal resources to promote engagement between local law enforcement officers and the community members they serve. I have also introduced the Abby Honold Act (H.R. 4720) to improve the way law enforcement officers interview victims of sexual assault. Introduced after learning of Abby Honold’s experience with trauma-informed interview techniques following her sexual assault at the University of Minnesota, this legislation promotes the inclusion of trauma-informed training to all law enforcement officers and directs the U.S. Department of Justice to invest in these programs nationwide. These are just two examples of ways I am working to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the people they’re sworn to protect without defunding, dismantling, or demonizing the thousands of hardworking men and women in blue.
Question D (Health Care): The Congressional Budget Office estimates that approximately four million Americans will be covered by Association Health Plans (AHPs) by 2023. Expanding AHPs allows small businesses owners and individuals to purchase health coverage for their families and employees across state lines and at a much lower cost. This allows for decreased costs, better coverage and protections for those with pre-existing conditions. In addition to AHPs, I have been a long time supporter of the increased use of Health Savings Accounts and have co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation expanding their use and applications. Using tools like these we will be able to ensure that everyone has access to the best, most affordable coverage available.
Question E (Education): As a father of seven, I understand that the education system in America should be as diverse and individualized as the students it serves. The best thing we can do for our children is to localize the control of education as much as possible, make immediate and significant investments to provide reliable broadband access for all of our students, and continue to highlight the importance of trade skills and apprenticeship programs. A skilled and competitive workforce is essential to our country’s economic growth and our future as a nation.
Question F (Background & Qualifications): I have served as the Representative of the Sixth Congressional District since 2015. In January of 2019, I was elected Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, and currently lead republican campaign efforts to regain a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to serving in Congress, I served in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 19B for six years. My wife, Jacquie, and I have seven children and we live in Delano, Minnesota.
Tawnja Zahradka (U.S. Congress Sixth District - D)
Question A (Top Priority): I look at it this way, if we don’t have our health, we don’t have anything. The physical and financial health of the country, planet and individuals are intertwined and create the platform for all other issues to be resolved. Without a healthy population and planet, we are severely weakened and without financial stability, we have few tools to deal with these or any other problems which beset us. My top priority would therefore be the stabilization of this country through efficient management of our resources, both physical and financial, which cannot be accomplished without a comprehensive plan to harness and rein in this Pandemic. We need a cohesive, “one for all, all for one” approach which unites rather than divides, facilitates the return to caring for rather than attacking one another. We further need to streamline our approach and seal up loopholes which allow billionaires to apply for programs meant to help small business and individuals in need, absconding with our tax dollars for their own greed. They should also be made to return any money they inappropriately procured in this manner. I am running for Congress because I am sick and tired of the imbalance and inequality in all facets of today’s society. Women should not continue to make .21 cents less on the dollar, the blue-collar worker who puts in a full day of work should be able to enjoy the basics of life, healthcare, food security, and an affordable, safe place to live. People of all races, creeds and religions should enjoy the same freedoms and protections that our Constitution mandates.
Question B (Economy): Our federal government’s response is the epitome of failure, thus my F grade. Americans comprise 4% of the global population yet have 25% of the Covid-19 cases. America needs a coherent, cohesive united approach to expedite the control of this virus and put it behind us, not political disinformation, confusing rhetoric, and divisive language. We need to follow science-based facts to attain a solution to end the pandemic. Adequate, timely rebuilding of our economy requires efficient spending, managing our assistance programs with targeted recipients in mind. We need to make sure those who would fall through the cracks are taken care of and nobody is left behind as well as abolition and steep penalties for wealthy opportunistic corporations and individuals who raid and abuse assistance programs. I believe there is enough money to carry people through this health crisis, stimulate the economy and come out the other side in good shape. We need to monitor our dollars closely and not allow a single taxpayer dollar to be unaccounted for by our Congress. No president should have unfettered power to funnel Federal funds to himself and his cronies.
Question C (Police Reform): George Floyd’s death is an unthinkable tragedy and the collective heart of Minnesota aches for this man and his family. Sadly, this is not the first black eye Minnesota has endured in the National spotlight, but it must be the last. Unfortunately, terminology in the police reform effort has been greatly misunderstood. Language about police de-funding has been widely disseminated as an end to policing. No reasonable person, including myself, would ever lobby for abolishing the police department or abdicating the responsibility of government to protect their citizenry from harm or provide crisis assistance and intervention. This assistance costs money, of course, and that money should be provided. Once again, we must ensure that these funds are used prudently, that the human beings in that department fully understand the purpose of their jobs and have a disposition and mindset to honor their commitment to that aim. There must be a ready remedy for corruption within police departments, no matter the seniority, and a mindset within the culture that encourages mass disapproval of bullying and abuse of power. Incentives should be based on the ability to work with the community, de-escalate situations peacefully, and treat all people humanely to gain respect from those they serve rather than awarding raises based on arrest numbers. The goal should be common respect and courtesy for and by the police. I believe we can all agree on that.
Question D (Health Care): While on their face, AHPs seem like a good idea, I am very leery and skeptical of them as, too often, they become an end-run around the protections put in place by the ACA. In some cases, people have been lured in by lower premiums and a promise of minimal standard care, only to find out that they are discriminated against for pre-existing conditions. These AHP’s are geared to younger, healthier people, but payments can be denied for reasons not often highlighted in the pitch to join. High-risk people are left in the lurch and should stick to the ACA programs to ensure fair coverage. If AHPs wish to continue expanding, I feel they should be held to the same standards as the ACA.
Question E (Education): If I said I had a perfect answer to this question, I would be lying. We are all struggling to figure out the best approaches to this unprecedented experiment. I think the greatest challenge is equity in education for a staggering number of diverse scenarios. How do we ensure that all receive a quality education? How do we guarantee that online education is sustainable for younger children with lower attention spans? What would be the best approach at the end of this crisis to equalize levels of education among a group of children who have received such widely varying versions of learning? I think we will need to give some sort of standards tests at the end of this crisis, not to judge and not to be held against children, but to analyze where they need help. We will likely need some funding for in-class aides who can create breakout groups which can focus on specific areas where the deficiencies lie. We will figure this out together, that is what Americans do.
Question F (Background & Qualifications): I am a University Of North Dakota Communications Graduate, a 25-year Minnesota Business Owner, a Survivor of Workplace Discrimination, a Passionate Environmental Activist, and an Equal Rights Advocate. I accept No Corporate PAC, Fossil Fuel or Big Pharma Campaign Money. I am National & Local AFLCIO Endorsed.
