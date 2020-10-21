Minnesota U.S. Eighth District candidates were asked the following questions:
Question A: Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Congress? Why are you running for office?
Question B: Economy: How do you grade the federal government’s response to the pandemic? Are additional measures necessary to spur the economy? If so, what?
Question C: Police reform: Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the federal level?
Question D: Health care: Do you support the expansion of Association Health Plans?
Question E: Education: COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the demands for and delivery of education. What role should the federal government play in ensuring that U.S. graduates can compete in the global economy?
Question F: Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
Pete Stauber (U.S. Congress Eighth District - R, Incumbent)
Question A (Top Priority): Two years ago, one of the focal points of my campaign as a first-time congressional candidate was to let you, the voters, know who I am. I introduced myself to you and shared my story, what my priorities are, and how I wanted to represent the 8 th congressional district. Professional hockey player, small-business owner, police officer: those were the uniforms I wore throughout my life. That uniform changed in 2019 when I took my oath. Whether it’s a suit and tie when I’m at the White House meeting with President Trump on criminal-justice reform, slacks and a sport coat when I visit with small-business owners in Cambridge, or jeans and Carhartts when I’m visiting with farmers, loggers, or miners, my purpose is resolute. My priority isn’t an issue: It’s you the people. I am humbled to be your congressman. For the past two years I have been listening to you and learning from you. My focus in Congress is on you. It has been a privilege fighting for our way of life, and I would be honored to receive your vote to continue advocating on your behalf.
Question B (Economy): Before the global pandemic struck our economy was churning at historic levels. Unemployment was the lowest since before we landed on the moon. I supported a pro-growth economy that got us to record levels and we’ll get there again. I was proud to support bipartisan legislation like the CARES Act that provided emergency funding and resources for federal, state, and local responses to COVID-19, as well as provide small businesses with emergency relief (Paycheck Protection Program) that saved more than 50 million jobs. One thing the pandemic has shown us is we must become a more self-reliant country. Our miners, manufacturers, and others throughout our domestic supply chain eagerly await the chance to serve their nation and responsibly source these resources needed for every sector of our economy.
Question C (Police Reform): Across our country, once peaceful protests turned into riots, chaos, looting, lawlessness, and in some cases, anarchy reined. And now, they are calling to defund our police. We can’t allow our country to get held hostage by lawlessness and anarchists. That’s not the society we want to be. As we rebuild trust between our police and their communities, I am proud to be working with Sen. Tim Scott on meaningful criminal justice reform, the JUSTICE Act, which includes bipartisan provisions that would rebuild performance, accountability, and transparency within police departments nationwide. Instead of defunding the police, we need to build trust between communities and their police.
Question D (Health Care): Minnesotans want and Americans need high quality, affordable and accessible health care that is patient-driven and physician-guided, putting individuals in charge of their health care rather than the government. I remain committed to working with Republicans and Democrats on true health care reform that lowers costs and increases access to quality health care by setting up Association Health Plans (AHPs) that allow groups and businesses to band together for better rates, allowing insurance companies to cross state lines, and doing all we can to ensure health insurance is portable and affordable.
Question E (Education): COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the demands for and delivery of education. What role should the federal government play in ensuring that U.S. graduates can compete in the global economy? ANSWER: Every child in every school should receive a quality education. While Washington should play a limited role, we must do what we can to provide parents and school leaders the certainty and flexibility they need to deliver children a great education. Year after year we are not living up to our responsibilities to students with disabilities. Rather than proposing new programs and schemes that divert scarce resources away from classrooms serving these students, Washington should fulfill its promise made to these students. As a parent of a child with Down syndrome, I was especially proud to work with Democrat Rep. Angie Craig on the bipartisan IDEA Full Funding Act, to fully fund special education in our public schools. Additionally, I am honored to receive an “A” rating from the National Education Association (NEA).
Question F (Background & Qualifications): From playing hockey all my life to my two-plus decades of committed public service in law enforcement, I am a problem solver. Like so many Minnesotans, I grew up on the rink. After high school, I was the team captain for Lake Superior State University where we won the national championship. I recently retired from the Duluth Police Department after 22 years of service and considered it a privilege to serve. My wife, Jodi, is an Iraq war veteran who retired from the 148th Fighter Wing as the first female Command Chief in the history of the unit. Jodi and I have four children and a foster baby and they are one of the reasons I am running for reelection to Congress. We have to do all we can to ensure the American dream is within reach for their generation and generations to come so they can enjoy the freedom and prosperity that has made America great.
Quinn Nystrom (U.S. Congress Eighth District - D)
Question A (Top Priority): Living with Type 1 diabetes, I pay nearly $1,000 out of pocket every month for my healthcare – and that’s with good insurance. The price of insulin has gone up nearly 1200% since I was diagnosed as a teenager and I’ve had enough. It’s not just insulin - prescription drug prices are skyrocketing and too many among us can no longer afford their prescriptions or are too afraid of the bill to go to the doctor. It’s unacceptable and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse. In Congress, I’ll stand up to Big Pharma, fight for more affordable healthcare and lower prescription drug costs, and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Question B (Economy): The federal government’s response to the pandemic has been abysmal. The economy fundamentally will not recover until we beat this virus. We need universal, easy to access, 1-day or immediate testing. We need more PPE for our frontline healthcare workers. We need a coherent plan from the federal government on when certain areas should be closed and when they shouldn’t. On the economic side we need to continue the unemployment benefits with $600 additional per week. We also need support for our cities and states so that they don’t have to cut their budgets right in the midst of the greatest economic downturn since the Great Depression.
Question C (Police Reform): Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the federal level? Reform is needed on all levels of the criminal justice system. We need broad reforms to crack down on departments with a history of racial profiling and officers with high levels of complaints against them. We need to ensure that law enforcement have the right training and make sure that we’re sending the right people to handle each situation. We must address the racial disparities in sentencing and reform the bail bond system. Most importantly, those in power have to listen to the communities affected by these issues and realize that we will not get anywhere if we don’t try to sit down and work together to make change.
Question D (Health Care): I support healthcare plans that cover everything that patients need to get good, quality care without having to choose between buying groceries and paying for their prescriptions. Association Health Plans do not have to cover basic care like maternity care or offer prescription coverage and can set different premium rates based on age, gender, job, and for thousands of Minnesotans like me, pre-existing conditions. The lack of adequate coverage presents a dangerous risk for workers on these plans who would be forced to pay out of pocket for anything not covered, and could further destabilize the insurance market by enticing cost-conscious small business owners to offer their employees cheaper plans instead of comprehensive ones. We should be working to make ALL healthcare more affordable, not adjusting coverage to fit sky high costs.
Question E (Education): COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the demands for and delivery of education. What role should the federal government play in ensuring that U.S. graduates can compete in the global economy? Like with the economy, our schools won’t go back to normal until we have beaten this virus. Our federal government must ensure that our kids are competing on a level playing field – that everyone has the opportunity to succeed if they work hard and follow the rules. That’s the promise of America, and it starts with our kids. I believe strongly that the federal government should fund universal pre-k and provide our schools with the resources they need so our kids can get the education they deserve. In Congress, I’ll work to lower the cost of higher education, including community colleges and technical schools-which provide millions of Americans with skills that help them compete in a growing economy.
Question F (Background & Qualifications): I’m a fourth-generation resident of Crow Wing County. Minnesota is my home. When I was a teenager, my brother Will and I were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. I promised Will that I would find a cure and I’ve been working for people with diabetes ever since. I went door to door raising money for research and advocacy, then became the National Youth Advocate for the American Diabetes Association. I’ve lobbied Congress and State Legislatures across the country to take action and fought for years to lower the price of insulin and protect people with pre-existing conditions like mine. Most recently I spearheaded the effort to pass the Alec Smith Affordable Insulin Act here in Minnesota. At 28, I became the youngest member of the Baxter City Council. I worked with my conservative colleauges to manage the city budget, worked with the police to combat sex trafficking, and worked with our local hospitals to expand mental healthcare options. In Congress, I’ll do the same, working across the aisle to get things done. We must expand access to affordable healthcare, lower prescription drug costs, and make our economy work again for all Minnesotans.
