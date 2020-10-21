Candidates for Minnesota Senate District 15 were asked to provide biographical information and answer the following questions:
Biographical Information: Name; Address; Family (include spouse and children); Education; Occupation; Years in City, County, District; Community/Civic Involvement; Contact Information. Limit to 50 words.
Question A: What are your ideas for jump-starting commercial and residential development?
Question B: What is your assessment of the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions?
Question C: How can the state government assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Question D: What is your interpretation of the Reservation status of the 1855 Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe 1855 Treaty?
Question E: What is your opinion on the co-management system currently in place for the Mille Lacs fishery?
Andrew Mathews
Biographical: Name: Andrew Mathews, (R), incumbent; City, Princeton; Family: Married to Elsa, with son, Daniel; Education: JD degree; Occupation: Pastor, Veteran’s Caseworker; Years in City, County, District: Lived in the Princeton/Milaca area for 24 years; Community/Civic Involvement: Worked in numerous church and civic roles in the community.
Question A (Development): We will have better growth commercial and residential development by eliminating unnecessary red tape and regulations that make the costs of building houses more expensive in Minnesota than states neighboring us. Republicans in the legislature have been working on housing reforms this past session. We also need a better tax climate so that businesses will pick here to start or expand their business and help our communities grow. Especially in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, we need to temporarily slash tax rates for workers and employers to help get Minnesota back to work.
Question B (COVID-19 Response): The state should continue to keep resources available such as PPE and testing where it is needed, and put out the best and latest recommendations and guidelines, but allow our schools and businesses to make the best decision without threat of government shutdown. The executive orders have completely cut out the people’s voice through the Legislature, and it is time to do away with the emergency powers and start working together again to get through this period with COVID-19.
Question C (Diversity Relations): The state government is working to help improve police relations, and that is why I support the state’s review of the Minneapolis Police Department. However, the blame for a few bad actors cannot be spread to all law enforcement officials, and our small town and rural law enforcement have much better relationships with our communities. As to overall larger issues, education is key. Minnesota has one of the worst achievement gaps in the nation, so it’s time to try something new. Almost every other state has passed bipartisan legislation to open school choice, and not keep families of color trapped in failing schools.
Question D (Reservation Status): Ultimately, the Federal Courts have final say in this matter. The big issue currently is the ramifications resulting from the State’s decision to change its long-standing position of what is recognized as the boundary. This change was largely without even a heads up to local officials, and contributed to numerous lawsuits. The State needs to do a better job of working with our local officials, and hold Mille Lacs County harmless while the Federal lawsuit goes through the courts.
Question E (Mille Lacs Fishery): Again, this co-management system has been established by Federal Courts, and the DNR is responsible for representing the state in this management system. The DNR has frustrated a lot of people around Mille Lacs for the way they’ve managed the lake under their part of the agreement for many years. I’ve come up with many bill ideas for creative ways we can help open the lake but the DNR usually shoots them down. The DNR recently informed me they are looking at tweaking the management system, and I will continue to push them to make it transparent and fair so that all of us can enjoy our wonderful lake.
Brent Krist
Biographical: Name: Brent Krist (D); City: Milaca; Family: Spouse, Sherri Krist; Education: Associate Science CNET degree; Occupation: Railroad Switchman for BNSF Railway; Years in City, County, District: I have lived on the family farm near Bock for 38 years; Community/Civic Involvement: BNSF Railway, Legislative Representative of SMART-TD Local 1000. Treasurer of Mille Lacs County DFL.
Question A (Development): I will support a robust bonding bill that invests in our communities and keeps trades people working. Until the virus is controlled, we need to continue economic stimulus to support citizens and small businesses. Our small towns need legislation that expands grant and loan opportunities for new and growing enterprises. We must also fully fund border-to-border broadband, so slow speeds don’t hold anyone back. Outside of city limits, farming is key to our economy and way of life. We need to strengthen tax benefits for farmers and their land, and actively promote new cash crops like Kernza and hemp.
Question B (COVID-19 Response): Gov. Walz has a difficult job, made even more so by a total lack of engagement from one side of our Legislature. It is unfortunate that a pandemic has become a political issue, when a deadly virus should unite us in a common fight. I trust science and will listen to the guidance of health experts. It is obvious that wearing masks indoors is effective at limiting the spread of COVID and is essential to keep businesses open. Instead of endless show votes to pretend there is no emergency, I will face reality and work together on a path forward.
Question C (Diversity Relations): I would bring in diverse voices and listen to all relevant perspectives. I understand the context of past discriminatory policies and will work alongside people of all perspectives to ensure that history does not repeat. As a leader, I will find common ground, not fan flames of intolerance.
Question D (Reservation Status): Mille Lacs County has wasted a lot of money fighting the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on their federal treaty. In 2002, the County lost a similar fight and with recent decisions by the federal and state government, continuing the battle will likely only cost the public more and drive a wedge in our community. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is the largest employer and property taxpayer in the county; these divisions will limit their future investment and alienate a critical part of our population. The community would be better served by working together with the Ojibwe nation and growing a new partnership that benefits everyone.
Question E (Mille Lacs Fishery): What is your opinion on the co-management system currently in place for the Mille Lacs fishery? All sides are doing as well as they can under the current circumstances with rising stresses on the Lake from increased temperatures, invasive species, and shoreline development. Mille Lacs is a very large lake that everyone wants to be a great success. While I do believe in oversight of and transparency from our State agencies, I will leave specific fish population management techniques up to the experts at the MN DNR.
