Candidates for Minnesota House District 15A were asked to provide biographical information and answer the following questions:
Biographical Information: Name; Address; Family (include spouse and children); Education; Occupation; Years in City, County, District; Community/Civic Involvement; Contact Information. Limit to 50 words.
Question A: What are your ideas for jump-starting commercial and residential development?
Question B: What is your assessment of the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions?
Question C: How can the state government assist in improving police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Question D: What is your interpretation of the Reservation status of the 1855 Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe 1855 Treaty?
Question E: What is your opinion on the co-management system currently in place for the Mille Lacs fishery?
Sondra Erickson
Biographical: Name: Sondra Erickson; Address: 1947 Ridge Road Princeton MN 55371; Family: widowed for over 30 years; one child, married with one child; Education: BA in English from Concordia College in Moorhead MN; post graduate - over 100 credits; Occupation: Retired high school English/journalism teacher; Years in District: Moved to Princeton area in 1964 to teach school and have lived a total of 46 years in Mille Lacs County and 11 years in Sherburne County; Community/Civic Involvement: member of Chamber of Commerce - Princeton, Milaca, and Isle; life member of Princeton Civic Betterment Club, member of American Legion Auxiliary, former board member and chair of Rum River Life Choices; member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 57 years.
Question A (Development): First, it is necessary that the governor designate all businesses essential, allowing them to open fully - trusting owners to understand health and safety. Personal responsibility empowers people while government mandates enable. Secondly, except for better access to broadband - a legislative priority - our area has the characteristics that attract business and industry: interlinked major U.S. and Minnesota highway system, great medical facilities, land available for development of industry and manufacturing, innovative programs in our schools, farming, Lake Mille Lacs, and a strong economic development organization like Region 7E. If leaders of counties, cities, and townships work together to promote our area, I can assist to access state grant and loan programs and tax incentives for start-up business and industry as well as for housing needs, while our congressional delegation can do likewise with federal programs.
Question B (COVID-19 Response): Our medical professionals worked tirelessly to care for patients, and the legislature provided extra funding for hospitals and front-line workers. However, now Gov. Tim Walz needs to end his emergency powers in order to work with the legislature to begin development of the management and recovery phase.
Question C (Diversity Relations): Law and order is essential and our law enforcement and first responders are among the best. I urge parents (and school personnel) to continue to teach our children about our laws and how they provide order and affirm that riots and looting are criminal and do not accomplish change. I consulted with local departments during the police reform movement at the legislature and believe the policies that were enacted will provide better trained professionals as well as improved community relations. Because my expertise is in education, I will continue to open doors for high quality teachers of color to diversify the ranks of our teachers, and reform teacher tenure provisions that put a premium on hiring dates over competence. I will address inequality by empowering parents of all socio-economic positions to get high quality education for their children.
Question D (Reservation Status): Over the past 160 years, there have been a number of statutes, cases, opinions, and other occurrences that have impacted the existence of the reservation boundary. Mille Lacs County and I believe that history supports the position that the reservation has been disestablished or diminished, but we remain respectful of the tribe’s sovereignty regarding the land that the federal government placed into trust on their behalf. Unfortunately, because of the decision by the Walz administration to recognize a 61,000-acre reservation, federal government agencies, instead of state agencies, have jurisdiction in many critical areas, such as issuing permits, and that leaves residents without state support. Even the state health department gave tribal jurisdiction over non-tribal members living on reservations during the virus pandemic, and I had to intervene.
Question E (Mille Lacs Fishery): The DNR is supposed to lead - not co-manage - a state resource such as Lake Mille Lacs, the prime lake in the 1837 ceded territory. As a former commissioner told me, the DNR is supposed to collaborate, not-co-manage. However, the DNR has chosen co-management, which has resulted in annual upheaval of the fishery. Moreover, for 20 years the DNR has refused to include participation by area experts (with decades of knowledge and data of the lake) at the fisheries technical meetings, so the process has become political. Instead the DNR works behind the scenes with the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) and the eight bands to finalize plans, and the tech meetings become more of a public show and the people are left out. I will strive to get the DNR to lead and to work with and for the people. And, I will continue to argue that area experts be included in the technical meetings to debate face to face the decisions on quotas, protocols, conservation practices, and hooking mortality, among other issues.
Cal Schmock
Biographical: Age 43; City of residence, Baldwin Township; Education: Big Lake High School graduate; Job: Sole-proprietor auto technician, coach at Princeton High School, Middle School and Community Education, musician, author; Election judge, served on Baldwin Township Planning and Zoning information gathering committee; Top issues: Full funding of public education “Classrooms First,” properly funded highway infrastructure for hard working commuters of District 15A, advocate for Native American community and to be an inspiration for all District 15 friends and neighbors.
Question A (Development): Create a welcoming and favorable environment for Sole-proprietors and Farming families by addressing the cost of Healthcare premiums and cost of Medication through the MNSure system.
Question B (COVID-19 Response): Will contact tracing lead to insurance companies denying coverage for care as they try to “pass the blame” onto the “accused source” of an outbreak - when does the cost of death justify the cost of creating legislation to save life - and what will that potential legislation look like? Are we working toward proper legislation that protects business owners and consumers from the potential cost of an “Outbreak” by requiring insurance companies to include “Pandemic language” in their business liability policies and individual Healthcare policies?
Question C (Diversity Relations): It helps to have people in those positions that identify with their community and can relate to the cultures and environments that they serve. Proper funding, keeping promises made in the form of contracts and continued education are always steps in the right direction.
Question D (Reservation Status): Broken - let’s give the Reservations proper representation in the form of Representatives and Senators at the State and Federal levels and then insure that the Reservations have proper Executive and Judicial jurisdiction and ability to govern their communities with the support of the State and Federal governments.
Question E (Mille Lacs Fishery): It is unfortunate that anglers are so addicted to one type of catch. I’ve heard so many stories of people that throw Bullhead fish onto the shores too rot. My Native Grandmother used to make the most delicious pan-fried Bullhead - so succulent. I actually prefer pan fish fillet.
