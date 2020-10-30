Voters have just a few days to finalize candidate slates in all races if they have not voted absentee or have done so in person and will be voting Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Milaca and Princeton have mayoral races this fall and contested elections for city council positions.
All four Princeton School Board incumbents filed affidavits of candidacy. In Milaca, two incumbents decided not to run.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher’s two-year term is up and Councilors Jeff Reynolds and Jack Edmonds terms are up as well.
Thom Walker is running against Schumacher, who is seeking his second term in office.
Edmonds will be leaving city office to run for another governmental post. He is facing off against incumbent Genny Reynolds in the Mille Lacs County District 1 commissioner race.
In Mille Lacs County District 3, Phil Peterson is unchallenged.
In Sherburne County, three commissioner seats are open this election cycle.
In District 5, incumbent Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe faces Bryan Lawrence, who is currently serving as a Baldwin Township supervisor.
For State Representative in District 15A, incumbent Rep. Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton) is being challenged by Cal Schmock (DFL-Princeton).
For State Senate in District 15, incumbent Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) is being challenged by Brent Krist (DFL-Milaca).
Five people originally filed for the two open Princeton city council seats - Reynolds, Victoria Hallin, Eldon Johnson, Trevor Karsky, and Nicholas Taylor.
Karsky confirmed earlier this month he would not seek office and would be leaving the city council race.
His name remains on the Nov. 3 general election ballot because he was a certified candidate and had not withdrawn before the required deadline.
In Milaca, open council seats in the Nov. 3 general election include Mayor Harold “Pete” Pedersen and Council Members Dave Dillan and Lindsee Larsen.
Carvil “Buzz” Buzzell, Jr. and Gregg Weller filed for mayor and will be running against Pedersen.
Dillan and Larsen both filed are running for re-election. Trent Bergeron also filed for city council.
Four Princeton School Board members will be elected this campaign cycle.
Terms expire for Sue VanHooser, Howard Vaillancourt, Eric Standberg, and Chad Young. All four filed and are seeking re-election. Dawn Bourdeaux also filed for Princeton School Board.
In Milaca, school board members whose terms are ending this year include Aimee Struffert, Jeff Larson, and Bryan Rensenbrink.
Of those three, only Struffert filed an affidavit of candidacy and will seek re-election. Tammey J. Anderson, Natialia Cisneros, Dionne J. Haberman, Samantha Lange, and Nathan M. Neuhart filed for office and round out the Milaca school board candidate slate.
City Manager Tammy Pfaff said Milaca City Hall, 255 First St. E. is the polling location for city residents.
Princeton City Clerk Shawna Jenkins said city residents who reside in Mille Lacs County will vote at The Depot at 103 S. 10th Ave. Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you are a Princeton resident who resides in Sherburne County, most likely on Fairway Drive, Jenkins said ballots were sent via mail by the Sherburne County auditor to all registered voters.
“We do not have ballots or the machine to count these at the polling place on Election Day,” Jenkins stated in a recent Facebook post. “So, if you have not received a ballot, please contact the Sherburne County auditor at (763) 765-4351.
If you live outside of Princeton city limits and are unsure of where you vote on Election Day, you can check to see where you vote on the Minnesota Secretary of State Website. https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/Default.aspx
Jenkins said if a resident did vote early by mail, or in person and their ballot was accepted by either county, the resident will be marked in the system as already voted and can’t vote again.
Finally, Jenkins made an important request on behalf of local election judges.
“Please, please, please, do not write in fictional people on ‘write in’ lines," she said. "We have to look through all of the ballots for write-ins, make note of them and count them. This is already a very long day for us, and it causes a lot of unnecessary work and delays getting the results out to you.”
Jenkins said Princeton voters can call city hall at (763) 389-2040, or reach out through the city of Princeton Facebook's page if they have any questions.
Sherburne County Auditor/Treasurer Diane Arnold said on Election Night, all precincts will come in normally. It’s the absentee ballots that will change things.
Current absentee ballots the county does have processed up to that point and have been postmarked by Nov. 3 and received will be merged, she explained.
“We will transfer that merger to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office,” she said. “Those are unofficial numbers until canvass. We will post to the Minnesota Secretary of State and not be maintaining separate results on our website.”
Sherburne County Board Chair Felix Schmiesing issued a statement regarding election security in a news release issued earlier this week.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has brought so much uncertainty to this year, Schmiesing said voters can trust local election officials will ensure a smooth, secure, and fair election where every eligible vote is counted. But it is going to take a little more patience this year.
Due to coronavirus and health concerns, more Minnesotans are voting absentee than ever before.
And absentee ballots take longer to count because of the additional security measures in place to verify the accuracy of each ballot.
Election judges go through every ballot, application, and signature envelope by hand to ensure that each voter’s information is accurate, Schmiesing stated.
And just like many workplaces, election officials are being careful to stay socially distanced and are sometimes working with reduced staff and limited resources.
“We don’t have an Election Day this year; we have an election season,” he said. “In Sherburne County, we provided more curbside absentee voting options for those who request it. And, to further reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, we are frequently cleaning and wiping down voting booths, counter tops and pens.”
Absentee voting in Sherburne County will also be available Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you have questions, contact Sherburne County Elections at (763) 765-4351.
Due to a legal challenge to the absentee ballot extension of seven days, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has overruled a state-approved consent decree extending the deadline for submitting absentee and mail ballots.
The Court of Appeals ruling means absentee and mail ballots must be received by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order to be counted. Voters should no longer place their absentee ballot in the mail.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon released the following statement Thursday, Oct. 29, after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit announced its decision to eliminate Minnesota’s established seven-day grace period for accepting absentee ballots:
“The court’s decision is a tremendous and unnecessary disruption to Minnesota’s election, just days before Election Day. This last-minute change could disenfranchise Minnesotans who were relying on settled rules for the 2020 election — rules that were in place before the August 11 primary and were accepted by all political parties,” Simon stated. “It is deeply troubling that the people who brought the lawsuit, a conservative legislator and presidential elector, would seek to sabotage the system for political gain.”
All of Mille Lacs County’s 20 polling places will be open and fully staffed on Election Day, reports Mille Lacs County Auditor - Treasurer Eric Bartusch.
The Mille Lacs County Auditor’s Office wants to remind voters they may hand-deliver their ballot to the Mille Lacs County Auditor’s office at the Historic Courthouse located in Milaca, or vote early in-person at the Courthouse, up until the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 2, by 3 p.m.
The Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse is also open on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for early in-person voting.
Alternatively, voters who were planning on waiting to mail their vote in can still vote in person at their precinct on Election Day.
Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at http://www.mnvotes.org/track.
Bartsuch said that if a ballot has been received by the county auditor’s office by Election Day, it will be noted at the precinct when they arrive to vote as well.
Voters with question should contact the Mille Lacs County Auditor’s Office at (320) 983-8310.
Each resident still has the option to go to their designated polling place and vote in-person on Election Day.
Due to Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order regarding COVID-19, all individuals will be required to wear a mask while visiting any polling place, unless an individual meets health exemption requirements from the governor’s mandate.
The Union-Times will provide complete, breaking online election coverage at www.unionandtimes.com and on our Facebook page once polls close Nov. 3.
Also visit the Union-Times webpage for full Election 2020 candidate profiles for federal, state legislative, county, city, and school board races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.