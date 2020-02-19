This was evident less than a minute into his speech to Milaca School District administration and staff last Friday when he compared the remnants in his 6-month-old daughter’s diaper to a roadside bomb. Kriesel’s quip quickly lightened the mood inside O.S. Dahlager Theatre.
Kriesel’s speech was one of several activities during an in-service day in the district and was made possible by a wellness grant. He spoke to an attentive group of educators about the day he lost his legs when the vehicle he was in was blasted by a roadside bomb, the minutes he thought he was dying, how he’s coping with the loss of two fellow soldiers and friends, and life since that horrific day.
The humor included several self-deprecating mentions of his undying love for the Minnesota Vikings, comparing the day he lost his legs to Gary Anderson missing a 38-yard field goal in the 1998 NFC Championship game that almost assuredly would’ve clinched a spot in the Super Bowl. The guy who had his legs blown off, survived near-death, now makes a part of his living having fun with his audience while relaying his message.
Kriesel willingly signed up for the U.S. Army when he was 17. Years later when he learned his unit was being deployed, he said his friend “Joe” was issued an ultimatum by his wife.
“She said ‘If you sign that waiver, I’m divorcing you,” Kriesel said. “And that man sprinted to the Armory to sign it. He beat us there and we were driving. It was good having a guy like that on our side.”
It’s that type of humor he uses to relay his message.
“If I just talked about what I went through at its face, I don’t know that it would have an impact on people and I don’t think I would do an accurate job of telling people how I got through it,” Kriesel said while accepting well-wishes from staff members and signing copies of his book. “The purpose of my message is to show how to overcome adversity and show perspective. So by using humor in my presentation, I think that demonstrates how I did it and maybe gives them the ability to do the same.”
Much of Kriesel’s message is based off his book “Still Standing: The Story of SSG John Kriesel.” He wrote the book with Jim Kosmo, and it has won eight national awards. An update of the original version was released in 2018 and is available on his website, johnmkriesel.com.
Kriesel also has gained notoriety in recent years with his weekly appearances on KFAN radio’s highly successful “Power Trip” Morning Show – which is another medium for him to humor his audience as hosts Cory Cove, Paul “Meatsauce” Lambert and Chris Hawkey play along.
Dec. 2, 2006, was the day Kriesel’s life forever changed.
Kriesel poignantly described the events of the day that took the lives of two of his fellow soldiers and friends to a silent audience Feb. 14. His group was on foot patrol to watch an intersection that was critical to their mission.
“People ask me about my time in the military. I sum it up as nearly 10 really good times and one really bad day. That intersection was the only way to get to the sector where the enemy activity was. They knew that, so they put bombs in the road often, hoping to kill or injure as many of us as possible.”
When the troops were driving and noticed the dirt road had been messed with, they would stop to investigate. If bombs were discovered, they would be detonated with robotics so the mission could continue. No one was hurt during these exercises, but the element of surprise was now gone.
They were spotted by a goat farmer, which meant they returned back to what they called “Pumphouse Flanders.” The group’s lieutenant was on the roof, spotted something and asked for five volunteers to check it out.
“Five of us raised our hands. We were to be riding in a fully armored Humvee. Ahead of us was a three-man vehicle that was like a small tank. I was sitting in the right-front passenger seat as vehicle commander operating the radio. We got down to that area and it looked extremely suspicious and it ended up being nothing. As I was walking back to the vehicle, my gunner informed us that headquarters had just called and said the drone flight above us had spotted someone digging in the road at Checkpoint 3-4.
“That was 2 miles from our location. So we’re on our way and I remember calling ‘Checkpoint 3-1, Checkpoint 3-2,’ and I was calling in Checkpoint 3-3, we rounded a 90-degree turn for the last stretch of road before getting to where that person had been digging. As we rounded that corner I remember hearing this metallic ‘clink’ and this loud whooshing sound. I don’t remember flying through the air and I don’t remember hitting the ground, but I remember waking up on the ground.”
Rescue mission begins
The lead vehicle was about 100 yards ahead of Kriesel’s group when the bomb exploded. It was so powerful the lead vehicle thought they were hit. Instead, it was the Humvee’s left front tire that triggered a pressure plate, setting off 200 pounds of homemade explosives.
“I didn’t want to believe what just happened, but being a Vikings fan all my life, I’m used to the worst case scenario. I opened my eyes and see the Humvee on its side and facing the wrong direction. It was destroyed and looked nothing like a Humvee anymore. I knew I had been injured but I couldn’t feel any pain. I saw that my ulna and radius were broken on my left arm, so I held that against my chest and remember thinking ‘I really hope there isn’t any nerve damage.’
“Then I looked down and saw my left leg was connected by either a piece of skin but probably my pant leg was what was holding my leg together. My femur was sticking out. My right leg just below the right knee looked like I had stuck it in a wood chipper and was bleeding profusely. I was pretty sure this was where my life was going to end.”
Kriesel went on to describe how his fellow soldiers came to his aid, one of whom wasn’t very good at sugarcoating. “Kries, I’m not going to lie to you. Your legs are really bad right now. But you’re going to be fine.”
The next to aid was a bit more positive and said: “Hey buddy, you look great. Everything is going to be awesome. You’re going to be home soon and you’re going to see your family.
“It was the fakest smile I had seen until I got into politics.”
Kriesel went on to describe how they put tourniquets on both legs while being able to hear the blood gushing from one of them. His fellow soldiers did what they could to keep him awake until the medical helicopter arrived. Kriesel was airlifted from the scene and wouldn’t wake up until eight days later at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He went through several surgeries and had to be shocked back to life three times.
Both legs were amputated, and soon after regaining consciousness, Kriesel learned two of his fellow soldiers were killed in the blast.
“For me, that was rock bottom,” Kriesel said. “It was the lowest moment of my life. But that is the moment I started living my life. I realized quickly it would be pretty crappy to sit here and feel sorry myself regardless of my injuries. I got a second chance at life that my friends didn’t get. I promised from that minute forward that I wouldn’t waste it. Life is so good, and I’m happier now than I’ve ever been. Make today great. We all have that ability.”
Now a civilian, Kriesel works full time for the Anoka County Veterans Services. He served in the Minnesota House of Representatives but got out of politics to spend more time with family – though he’s not ruled out a return in the future.
Kriesel got remarried in the fall of 2018. He and wife Kayla live in Cottage Grove and recently welcomed a baby girl named Chloe. The two are daily reminders of how good his life has become.
“I can’t change what happened to me, but if it can impact others, it makes me feel pretty darn good. When people come up and say that my talk impacted their lives, there’s no words to express how that feels. I’m speechless even thinking about that. Obviously what happened to me sucked. The recovery part of it sucked. Parts of it after sucked. But where my life is at now, I can’t believe it. It feels like a dream. I feel so fortunate. I don’t know how I go so lucky.”
