During a brief meeting Aug. 3, Princeton School Board members officially called for a vote on a proposed referendum.
The board officially called a special election Aug. 3 for voters to decide on a new $68.2 million referendum to renovate school district buildings and a potential community center.
The election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. There are two questions that will appear on the ballot.
The first question reads:
“Shall the board of Independent School District No. 477 (Princeton Public Schools), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $55,240,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities?”
The second question will be:
“If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 477 (Princeton Public Schools), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds of the School District in an aggregate amount not to exceed $12,935,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including, but not limited to, the construction and equipping of a Princeton Public Schools Activities and Community Center located on the Princeton High School property?”
Available locations to cast a ballot will be: Baldwin, Blue Hill, Greenbush, Wyanett and Spencer Brook town halls as well as the Princeton Depot/Museum.
If passed, question one would fund renovations to the core areas of the high school. It would expand classroom size, renovate the media center, add space to shops for skilled trade and add room for activities such as weightlifting. It would also increase space in cafeterias in the high school, intermediate school and student services building.
Much of the final design would be hammered out with input from community stakeholders after the vote, if the referendum passes, according to Superintendent Ben Barton.
Question two focuses entirely on funding an activities and community center addition at the high school. It would include additional gym space for students and community members to use as well as an indoor walking track and meeting rooms for community use, according to the district.
Question one is expected to increase property taxes for the average homeowner by about $13 a month. If both questions pass, that impact is expected to be closer to $18 per month, according to the district.
Milk bid accepted
The board also accepted a bid from Kemps for next school year’s milk. The bid was for a total of $120,790.69 to provide milk to the district.
That included 85,000 half-pints of low-fat white milk at $0.233 each, 55,000 half-pints of skim white milk at $0.227 each, 375,000 half-pints of skim chocolate milk at $0.236 each and one half pint of lactose-reduced milk for $0.69.
