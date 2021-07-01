Special education teacher Carol Smith is retiring after 24 years at the Princeton Intermediate School.
Smith grew up and attended high school in north Minneapolis. She spent years bouncing between jobs before finding her calling as a paraprofessional. Smith began in Princeton as a Title I paraprofessional.
“I really liked working with the small groups of kids, and Title I you work with struggling learners,” Smith said.
At the time her husband was finishing college and the two of them had tried a handful of different careers.
Smith ended going to St. Cloud State University after her husband graduated and focused in special education. She went on to get her master’s degree at St. Mary’s University.
She’s worked her whole educational career in the Princeton School District. She felt that part of her job as a paraprofessional was nurturing and caring for struggling students.
“It’s just very rewarding when the light bulb goes on for a student who has been struggling,” Smith said.
Special education was challenging because alongside teaching students all day, Smith had to deal with a large amount of paper work.
“When I first started teaching I was here every night until 6 or 7 o’clock, and on the weekends I was coming in to get all that done,” Smith said. “It’s a challenging job in that way.”
Smith recommended special education teachers should make sure to find a balance between their professional and personal lives.
“This job, you could be here every night until, you know, 10 o’clock,” Smith said. “I just feel like you have to find the balance.”
She also urged new employees to remember other people’s perspectives and find humor in their jobs.
Smith praised the support of her co-workers, who helped her through a dark time when her daughter, Kaitlin Smith-Bakker, died suddenly of cancer in 2012 at the age of 28.
“My co-workers just stood behind me 100%,” Smith said.
On the anniversary of Kaitlin’s birthday and the day she died, Smith’s co-workers wore camouflage, in honor of her love of hunting. They also held a benefit to raise money for a scholarship. That scholarship is awarded to girls going into a medical field, according to Smith.
“They were just like a family to me,” Smith said. “It makes retirement hard in a way, because I did not hate my job at all.”
Smith said it is those co-workers, the kids and the fun they always had that she’ll miss.
“We have a very fun building over here, there’s always something fun going on,” Smith said.
When Smith showed up to work June 3, she found all of her co-workers waiting for her. They celebrated her retirement, singing her a song and giving her a sash to wear. Inside she found they had decorated the building with old photos of her saying funny captions.
“That’s what makes it fun to be here,” Smith said.
In retirement Smith is planning on volunteering, now that she has time. She also may do some substitute teaching and gardening. One of her big hobbies is going antiquing, so she expects to do more of that.
She also hopes to visit her identical twin sister Cheryl, in Florida, and her other sister Lynette in Fort Collins, Colorado.
