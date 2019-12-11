Tom fenton
Union-Times
Over the past several weeks, about 65 community members have been meeting to discuss potential solutions to facility issues facing the Princeton School District.
Now it’s time for another group to take the next step.
The last time Princeton schools went to the voters asking for an increase in tax dollars to be used for facilities was 2013.
The $29.95 million question passed, resulting in the construction of the Princeton Primary School along with facilities improvements at the high school.
Based on the recommendations of the latest committee, along with upcoming meetings on a yet-to-be-formed Options Committee, it is possible local voters could be deciding a similar question as early as May 2020.
“Our school board takes the philosophical approach that it’s really important to hear from the people that live here, what their wants and needs are, and their long-term plans for the future as it relates to the school facilities in the district and the assets of the school district,” Princeton Schools Superintendent Ben Barton said.
He added: “That translates to the assets of the people who live here because we strongly feel that the school buildings are the people’s buildings.
“We serve over 3,500 students every day. These are people’s children and grandchildren. We’re one of the largest employers in town, and we take great pride in that. So facilities are important for continued growth in that area. I don’t know that people think about it much, but our buildings are used by people every day from 3 p.m. every day to sometimes midnight. You walk into our buildings and they’re full with community events, meetings and any number of things.”
Barton is hoping to get as many residents involved in the Options Committee, which will go over the criteria of needs recommended by the group, which has been meeting the past several weeks. The first Options Group meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the high school media center.
Experienced firm involved
With the assistance of St. Paul-based Wold Architects and Engineers, community members were divided into three groups – physical criteria, educational criteria, and activities and community criteria. Their job was to determine which needs are most pressing. Wold works with schools across the state on facilities issues.
In 2013, the group had the $29.95 million and determined what fell into the category of doing things now, such as replacing South Elementary, which was using more than 10 portable classrooms in an already crumbling building.
Barton said there are still many facility needs, though most aren’t visible to the general public.
“What they wrestled with is, ‘What is it that we need? What are the most important things?’” Barton said. “Most of the needs that fell just below the list of needs back in 2013 were high school related. It was a different time then because the needs were so blatantly out in front of you. They were impossible to miss.
“These issues people don’t see. They don’t know most of our rooms don’t have windows or the classrooms are at least 100 square feet lower than Minnesota Department of Education standards, because they don’t go in those areas. Our career and technical education areas, where shops are, (are) where we want to continue to expand, because the shops are too small.”
Other issues the group addressed are narrow hallways and staircases at the high school along with lack of cafeteria space. Students often have to eat in the media center or take their lunches into the common areas near the gymnasium entrance.
“We’re trying to create a 21st century learning environment,” Barton said. “The educational part of our building was designed for the industrial age. It was a different age. Times are changing.
“There are huge needs, but they’re just not right out in your face. If people drive by the high school, they’re not going to know what the classrooms are like or that the kids can hardly walk through the halls because it’s too crowded and that they eat in the hallways. Where do people go in our buildings? When they come in, they either go over to the gym or the Performing Arts Center, which happen to be the two nicest spots in our whole district. So people’s perspective is those two things are really nice.”
Activities facing challenges
On the activities side, the group discussed adding artificial turf on the football and soccer fields. Turf fields are becoming increasingly popular due to their durability in inclement weather and almost zero cost to maintain. Turf fields are immediately ready for practice and play once the snow melts, allowing spring sports teams to get outside much sooner.
Other activities issues include the locker rooms being located in the basement and far away from the gymnasium and the lack of running water in the concession stand at the football and soccer field. The school has been using a food trailer with no running water, and Barton said it almost was shut down by the Department of Health.
Also, the weight and cardio rooms are small, while the wrestling practice facilities are broken into three spaces in what used to be storage areas.
“With our activities facilities, we have kind of the haves and have nots,” Barton said. “The new gymnasium is beautiful for some of our activities and we spent a lot of money on the pool area. We also invested a lot in tennis courts. But we have some areas we haven’t done anything with, and that’s important too.”
What happens next depends on what the Options Committee recommends and how quickly the school board decides to take action on the information.
“We’re moving fairly fast so that the board would have the option, if they wanted to, could potentially go out for a bond referendum in May,” Barton said. “It’s really going to come from the Options Group. If there’s a lot of excitement and momentum and they think ‘We’ve got to do this’ and they convey that message to the board, I think the board may vote to ask the question (to the public).
“These are the people’s buildings. When we invest so heavily in them, we need to maintain them and enhance them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.