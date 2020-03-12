The All-City Choir Concert for students in grades 4-12 scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been cancelled.
According to Princeton Superintendent Ben Barton, the decision was made relying on information from the Minnesota Department of Health and rapidly evolving COVID-19 information.
“We want to be clear that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our school district at this time,” Barton said. “This musical event is one of our most highly attended events during our school calendar.”
Barton added: “While this is an important event in our school and community’s artistic tradition, we feel taking this precautionary measure is prudent given the high number of people, many of whom travel from outside the community, that would be in very close proximity. We thank you for your understanding in reaching this decision.”
At this time, no other local school event cancellations or school schedule changes are planned, Barton reported. The Princeton School District will continue to monitor the situation and communicate as needed.
Plans for Minnesota State High School League events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date.
All state and section championship brackets will be played. Updates will be posted as necessary to the MSHSL website https://legacy.mshsl.org/
