Editor’s Note: The Princeton School Board is moving forward with a May 12 special election asking voters to approve $49.58 million in building improvements. This story is the first of two in a series recapping the board’s Feb. 18 work session, where in-depth discussion of bond language and long-range planning efforts took place.
Superintendent Ben Barton didn’t waste any time during the Princeton School Board’s Feb. 18 work session in reminding local education leaders a highly anticipated agenda item was before them.
The board approved a resolution calling for a May 12 special election featuring $49.58 million in building improvements crafted by 100 people working in criteria, options, and finance advisory groups.
The options committee presented its recommendation to the Princeton Board of Education Feb. 4, and a community meeting was conducted Feb. 11 to share long-range planning recommendations with the public.
As proposed, the general obligation school building bonds would provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of the following Princeton school sites and facilities:
•Construction of improvements and renovations at Princeton High School, including classroom and circulation spaces in the 1966 portion of that facility and to special education areas;
•Expansion of the high school kitchen and chiller and boiler plant installations and relocations;
•Construction of a new high school entry for safety and security purposes;
•Rebuilding of the career and technical shop areas;
•Construction of improvements and renovations to expand of athletic support and multipurpose areas at the high school;
•Installation of artificial turf fields;
•Construction of improvements, renovations and expansions at Princeton Intermediate School including the cafeteria, the kitchen, specialist areas and special education areas;
•Construction of improvements, renovations and expansions at the Student Services Building, including the cafeteria and classrooms;
•Acquisition and installation of furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology at sites and facilities district-wide.
“We did this work to put you in the position to vote and put a question out on the ballot this May,” Barton said. “Tonight is for discussion.” The work session format enabled the board to have a flexible and far-ranging discussion, Barton added. “The agenda we’ve put together for tonight will also allow you to make a decision,” he said. “It’s a hybrid meeting.”
Board Chair Eric Strandberg suggested that Vaughn Dierks, a partner with Wold Architects, be prepared to do yet another presentation.
Dierks is a 1986 graduate of Princeton High School. He helped oversee the construction of the primary school.
“The whole point of process that we just went through is getting past the idea of a school board or administrator planning bond referenda without support,” Dierks explained. “You involve the community in the process, and they become the foundation of what moves forward.”
Dierks reminded board members that moving forward, they would have to learn how to distinguish and separate needs. "There’s always more needs that what you can accommodate," he said.
That comment provided a perfect opportunity for Board Member Sue VanHooser get the discussion rolling.
She recalled a conversation she had with Dierks about possible bond-related improvements to the high school’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) teaching spaces.
VanHooser said the conversation uncovered something for her that she did not initially understand.
“I thought the rooms in the 1966 footprint would be remodeled, but it’s my understanding that the FACS, art, and the some of the agricultural spaces, which are old perimeter rooms, are not part of the remodel,” VanHooser said. “I think we should reconsider that.”
VanHooser said she was concerned about those vocational areas and what could be done to make them state-of-the-art.
Dierks said that during an initial long-range planning meeting, he and others met with Principal Barb Muckenhirn and asked her what her most critical issues were moving forward.
“She said size of classrooms, corridors, circulation of students, and the Information Technology area were her most important concerns,” Dierks said. “She did comment FACS is a very popular program.”
In terms of changes to the 1966 building, Dierks said the renovation is kind of a selective term when the core square space is considered.
“We are not changing every space in there,” he said. “We are not making all of the rooms bigger. The classrooms will be bigger, but not every space will get a complete rework or rethinking about what it is.
Dierks did tell the board that all high school spaces would be touched by paint, lighting, and heating and cooling system improvements.
“What we’ve been having are scope and budget discussions as opposed to design discussions,” Dierks explained. “To do something more to improve the FACS space will require a significant investment.”
Dierks said it would be easier for the district if it had curriculum plans in place and provide direct input on a specifically designed space.
Barton said academy approaches to curriculum are being considered by the district, and those could include more authentic and hands-learning opportunities, and partnerships with the local business community.
“The reality of it is we are not there yet,” Barton said. “Our FACS program would take a leadership role in an academy-based approach.”
Dierks said he’s a big proponent of doing a referenda from a scope standpoint as opposed to being constrained by blueprints.
“If we achieve everything in the scope, and stay within budget, it doesn’t matter how closely the finished product matches a diagram.”
VanHooser replied: “I feel passionate about those areas, and I don’t want them overlooked. I think they are more important than artificial turf. If money has to be allocated differently so those areas are addressed, then I would like to have that discussion.”
Dierks said FACS is not one of the spaces that will get a complete room change if the bond is approved.
“We will try our best during the design phase, but again, the scope that’s been already discussed did not call for that,” he said.
During discussion, Barton asked Dierks to explain the process for making changes to what’s planned as long as the board would stay under the bonding amount recommended by the Finance Committee.
“We needed to have the Review and Comment submitted by Feb. 12,” Dierks said, referring the Minnesota Department of Education role in decisions regarding building construction or improvements.
The department is required by law to “review and comment” on certain building proposals before school district residents vote on construction-related bond issues or before a district solicits construction bids.
Dierks said Princeton would be able to make revisions to its submitted review and comment.
“If you decide not to do something regarding improvements, we can still pull it,” he told the board. “The state has instructed us to turn in your review and comment, and if you have changes within a certain time frame, they can be pulled.”
Next Week: The Princeton School Board discusses activity-related improvements during its pre-resolution discussion of the May 12 school building bond, including athletic fields and other cost-based concerns.
