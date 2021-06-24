The Princeton School Board drilled down on some final questions on a possible referendum during its June 17 meeting.
The board discussed the proposed bond referendum for district-wide renovations and a possible community center. This was the penultimate discussion the board is expected to hold on the topic before deciding whether to put the question on the ballot in July.
Early on, the board asked how the cost may have changed since the year before. While there is a little bit of a spike in costs, Vaughn Dierks with Wold Architects and Engineers said there were some material issues, the biggest being the lead time on when products can be delivered. Though by the time work on the project begins, that may not still apply.
“Even if you were to go to referendum, it will be November before the referendum and then there’s nine-plus months of design, so we’re out a year before we’re even bidding anything, and the construction market is likely to be very different at that time,” Dierks said.
He added that the cost estimates have accounted for possible increases in prices, such as the state-mandated storm shelter measure that is estimated to add $3 million to $5 million.
From there, board members moved on to discuss the potential time line for the project. Due to the timing of the referendum, it’s likely the design and bidding process will run through August or September of next year, so the district won’t have the first summer to do much of the work, according to Dierks.
What is likely to happen is the large, standalone projects, like the community center, may get started during the school year. The largest challenge will be the expected renovations to the high school building.
“The biggest trick is the core of the building, the original high school in there, and how do you rip that apart and put it back together in a summer,” Dierks said. “You likely don’t, in a summer. It may be where we have to say we need to move some people out of the core over spring break into some other areas of the building so that we can vacate that and do some demolition.”
The other tricky component is the shops, because the new shop spaces are supposed to go where the old shops currently sit.
The goal would be to keep construction from going past two summers worth of work, Dierks said.
One board member asked if the additional field house could be reconsidered at a later date if the second question failed. That could come back on the ballot pretty quickly, which the board may consider if the results are close.
However, there was a caution raised that coming back with the community center too soon may make the board appear dismissive of voters’ opinion.
Dierks said if the second question failed, then the additional gym that will get added under what is approved in the first question could be arranged to allow for space for a new field house in the future. But, due to storm shelter requirements, that gym could not be expanded into the field house.
“That community center is never, ever, ever going to be as low cost to add those features as it is doing it as part of question two, simply because you’re doing the other components now,” Dierks said.
If only question one passes, the district would still be adding space for gymnastics, wrestling and weightlifting. What gets added where is still in flux, depending on if one or both questions on the referendum pass.
The question at hand
Both questions would cost an estimated $67.9 million. The first is a request for $53.3 million to update existing school facilities. The second question would ask to fund a $14.6 million community center attached to the high school.
One of the major pieces would be renovations to the original high school building, which would add space to classrooms, hallways and other facilities.
The project also would include new shop areas — replacing the 50-year-old pole sheds currently in use — as well as renovations to special education facilities, modifications to athletics facilities including locker rooms and other improvements.
The high school portion is estimated to cost almost $40 million. The intermediate school also would see over $7 million in renovations and the rest would go toward the student services building, technology, equipment and other updates.
If the second question passes, it would add a new community center to the high school. The facility would consist of a field house, with space for multiple indoor basketball courts, a walking track and meeting rooms. The facility would maintain a separate community entry to prevent residents from having to move through the high school during the school day.
Assuming both questions were placed on the ballot and passed, the average home valued at $175,000 would see an increase in annual taxes of $197, according to board documents. The final tax impact estimate may be updated in July, but Dierks said he did not expect it to change by much.
