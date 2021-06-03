Princeton is celebrating its newest batch of high school graduates tomorrow.
Princeton High School is holding the commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 either in the High School gym or, if weather permits, on John Harvey Field.
Graduates have been issued six tickets. Families are encouraged to bring their own seating if the ceremony is held outdoors. Their chairs should be placed on the grass inside the track. The decision will be posted on the district’s website by 1 p.m. the day of the event.
Soon-to-be graduates will enter to “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by the symphonic winds band. At that point Principal Barb Muckenhirn will welcome everyone to the event.
Student Council President Alex Fratesl will lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance before salutatorian Charles Ellingson speaks. Valedictorian Audrey Lindgren also will address the crowd. High school English teacher Thor Mattick will be the guest speaker.
The class flower is the peony, class colors are black and orange and the class motto is “each of us has different talents, different dreams, and different destinations, but we all have the same power to make a new tomorrow.”
