Princeton High School is sending a Future Farmers of America team to nationals this year.
The team — consisting of Haley Lupkes, Breanna Nordeen, Gracie Kivisto and Amelia White — took first place in the floriculture competition held during the 92nd FFA convention in April.
“I’m just really excited because I’ve been working towards that since my ninth-grade year,” Lupkes said.
Along with the team award, Lupkes earned first place in the floriculture competition. Nordeen took third overall, Kivisto got 12th and White ranked 46th.
Team members competed in a career development event, which tests students’ knowledge of different aspects of an industry. In this case, the students were tested on flowers and other plants. The event itself included a written test and identifying flowers.
Usually the competition includes a test for arranging flowers, but because it was online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students evaluated wrist corsages, according to Lupkes.
“It is a pretty intense competition; there’s a lot they have to know,” FFA advisor Jessica Lupkes said. “There’s like close to 200 plants they have to learn to identify and some pretty difficult math problem solving activities.”
Haley Lupkes said this year the competition wasn’t as engaging as usual. She couldn’t hang out with friends and meet competitors from around the state, nor was there the usual award ceremony in Mariucci Arena.
“It was just like coming into the classroom one morning and taking a test,” Haley Lupkes said.
Of the four team members White is the newest, having just joined this year, but Haley Lupkes, Nordeen and Kivisto are veterans of the competition.
Haley Lupkes, Jessica’s daughter, got into FFA and floriculture after growing up with it. White took floral classes in ninth grade, which piqued her interest in floriculture and led to her competing in it.
White, who mostly participates in sports outside of FFA, enjoyed the difference of participating in a knowledge-based activity, she said.
“I think it will be beneficial, not just because it will be fun now and important now, but it will help me in my future,” White said.
Haley Lupkes keeps coming back because not only is there an assortment of categories to compete in, but FFA also offers students a variety of leadership roles, she said.
“I really enjoy because there’s so many different aspects to it,” she said.
This is the first team the Princeton School District has sent to nationals since the Princeton FFA horse judging team went in 2006, according to Jessica.
“To win at the state level you have to be an extremely dedicated individual,” Jessica Lupkes, who also is an agriculture educator, said.
This year the team will be at nationals in October in Indianapolis.
