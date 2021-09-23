Members of the Princeton High School Class of 1956 gathered Friday, Sept. 17 at the K-Bob Café in Princeton for its 65-year reunion.
The event was organized by Gloria (Weissenfluh) Wesloh. Other reunion organizers include Robert Hobert and Greta Reiman Kish
Attending were Harlan Bartz; Alvero Bekius; Harris Engebretson; George Fradette; Sandra (Idstrom) Lindberg; Carolyn (Johnson) Torrell; Warren Larsen of Sioux Falls SD; Marilyn (Leider) Beer; Richard Nord; James Oliver Greta (Reiman) Kish; and James Tierney;.
Originally, there were 88 members in the class. Following graduation, members met every 10 years for reunions in 1966, 1976, and 1986. The group met in 1995 in conjunction with an all-school reunion organized for Princeton High School.
The class resumed its gatherings for the 50-year reunion in 2006, organized by Helen (Wilhelm) Schendel and Grace (Remus) Fox. The group then decided to meet annually and began that policy in 2007 and continued until 2021 when the event was canceled because of the world-wide pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.