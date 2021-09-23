Class of 1956 pix.jpg
Buy Now

The Princeton Class of 1956 held its 65th reunion Friday, Sept. 17 at the K-Bob Cafe in Princeton. In the front row, left to right, are: Carolyn Johnson Torell, Marilyn Leider Beer, Sandra Idstrom Lindberg, Greta Reiman Kish, and Gloria Weissenfluh Wesloh. In the back row, left to right, are: Harris Ingebretsen, Harlan Bartz, James Tierney, James Oliver, Alvero Bekius, George Fradette and Warren Larsen.

Members of the Princeton High School Class of 1956 gathered Friday, Sept. 17 at the K-Bob Café in Princeton for its 65-year reunion.

The event was organized by Gloria (Weissenfluh) Wesloh. Other reunion organizers include Robert Hobert and Greta Reiman Kish

Attending were Harlan Bartz; Alvero Bekius; Harris Engebretson; George Fradette; Sandra (Idstrom) Lindberg; Carolyn (Johnson) Torrell; Warren Larsen of Sioux Falls SD; Marilyn (Leider) Beer; Richard Nord; James Oliver Greta (Reiman) Kish; and James Tierney;.

Originally, there were 88 members in the class. Following graduation, members met every 10 years for reunions in 1966, 1976, and 1986. The group met in 1995 in conjunction with an all-school reunion organized for Princeton High School.

The class resumed its gatherings for the 50-year reunion in 2006, organized by Helen (Wilhelm) Schendel and Grace (Remus) Fox. The group then decided to meet annually and began that policy in 2007 and continued until 2021 when the event was canceled because of the world-wide pandemic.

Load comments