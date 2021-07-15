The Princeton School District accepted a bid for $461,600 to replace the boiler in the intermediate school.
The district chose the lowest of six bidders, NAC Mechanical and Electrical Services of Vadnais Heights, to replace the boiler and the front end of the building automation system during a July 6 special meeting.
Included in the bids were the base bid to replace the boiler as well as alternates to replace the water heater with a stand-alone system, the removal of a fuel oil tank and replacing a portion the building automation system. The board chose not to include the water heater or tank removal in the project.
A special meeting was called to address the project due to the deadline to accept the bid falling before the next regularly-scheduled meeting, according to Superintendent Ben Barton.
