Milaca Superintendent of Schools Tim Truebenbach is one of five finalists for the same position at Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.
The other four candidates are Bradley Bergstrom of Thief River Falls, Kristine Wherkamp of Robbinsdale, Paul Neubauer of Foley, and Ryan Laager of Belle Plaine.
Wherkamp is the executive director in the Robbinsdale district. Bergstrom, Neubauer and Laager are superintendents in their districts.
The five candidates are scheduled to interview tonight (Thursday, Feb. 20).
The meetings are open to the public and begin at 4 p.m.
Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board Chair Ryan Butkowski said there were 18 applicants for the position and they hope to narrow the field to two finalists tonight.
The two finalists will have full-day interviews next week, one on Monday, Feb. 24, the other on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
“It’s tough when this is made public, but at the same time it’s a public job. It is what it is,” said Truebenbach, who is in his fifth year as Milaca’s superintendent. “In this position, opportunities will come across your desk and you kind of have to be choosy and decide which ones are appropriate. In that respect, I’m excited about the opportunity to explore that district. But on the flip side, I’m sad about the thought of leaving Milaca. But professionally speaking, this could be a great opportunity for me.”
Prior to coming to Milaca, Truebenbach was director of teaching and learning at Cambridge-Isanti and has been principal at the middle schools in Isanti and Melrose.
He said the fact Sauk Rapids-Rice was recognized by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as a “Top 100 Workplace in Minnesota” and the fact it has twice as many students as Milaca as reasons to pursue the position.
“To me, that says it’s got a healthy culture and that the staff and employees are great,” Truebenbach said. “They’re doing some fantastic things, so that’s why it’s appealing from the outside looking in. The first interview is more of a get-to-know-you thing, but in these situations you’re interviewing them just as much as they’re interviewing you. It has to be a fit and has to have the right feel.”
Search Firm Experienced
The group of finalists were chosen by Ken Dragseth of the Minneapolis-based search firm School Exec Connect. Sauk Rapids-Rice used that firm when they ultimately chose Sinclair, and the district still had a contract with them.
This will be the fourth superintendent in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District in four years.
Current Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Aaron Sinclair announced his resignation on Dec. 17 to spend more time with his family. His final day will be June 30.
“We were surprised when Aaron resigned, but the board really respects his decision to focus on family,” said Butkowski, who is in his fourth year on the board. “A lot of people were very humbled by a very young superintendent and what that means to have a young family and to run a school district. Superintendents make a decent salary, but I’ve got to tell you, it’s 2 ½ full-time jobs.”
Bruce Watkins, longtime superintendent in the St. Cloud School District, served as interim superintendent for one year prior to Sinclair’s hiring. Dan Bittman held the role prior to Watkins before taking the superintendent position in Elk River.
