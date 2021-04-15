Milaca Public School’s speech team is moving on this week.
The Varsity Speech Team placed 2nd as a team at this year’s subsection meet and will be moving on to Sections next Saturday.
See how the students placed below.
Creative:
3rd, Jordan Nelson
5th, Andrew Hauger
Discussion:
1st, Matthew Meister
2nd, Maija Johnson
3rd, Mary Strohmayer
Duo:
2nd, Aria and Elijah Shoemaker
Ex Reading
2nd, Fallon Mastin
Humorous:
3rd, Jillian Leom
5th, Lainey Truebenbach
Informative:
6th, Jaydin Nelson
Poetry:
1st, Madi Ferguson
5th, Jenaya Gerrard
6th, Shaylee Koenig
Prose:
2nd, Shelby Heacock
Milaca Public School’s speech team is moving on this week.The Varsity Speech Team placed 2nd as a team at this year’s subsection meet and will be moving on to Sections next Saturday.See how the students placed below.
Creative:3rd, Jordan Nelson5th, Andrew Hauger
Discussion1st, Matthew Meister2nd, Maija Johnson3rd, Mary Strohmayer
Duo2nd, Aria and Elijah Shoemaker
Ex Reading2nd, Fallon Mastin
Humorous3rd, Jillian Leom5th, Lainey Truebenbach
Informative6th, Jaydin Nelson
Poetry1st, Madi Ferguson5th, Jenaya Gerrard6th, Shaylee Koenig
Prose2nd, Shelby Heacock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.