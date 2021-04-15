Milaca Public School’s speech team is moving on this week.

The Varsity Speech Team placed 2nd as a team at this year’s subsection meet and will be moving on to Sections next Saturday.

See how the students placed below.

Creative:

3rd, Jordan Nelson

5th, Andrew Hauger

Discussion:

1st, Matthew Meister

2nd, Maija Johnson

3rd, Mary Strohmayer

Duo:

2nd, Aria and Elijah Shoemaker

Ex Reading

2nd, Fallon Mastin

Humorous:

3rd, Jillian Leom

5th, Lainey Truebenbach

Informative:

6th, Jaydin Nelson

Poetry:

1st, Madi Ferguson

5th, Jenaya Gerrard

6th, Shaylee Koenig

Prose:

2nd, Shelby Heacock

