About 125 Milaca High School seniors will turn the tassels of their graduation caps on May 21 at the 2021 graduation ceremony.
The graduates will follow their class motto in moving from the high school to their postsecondary careers while realizing, “Nothing we do changes the past. Everything we do changes the future.”
The class song may also be a nod to coming out of the pandemic as high school graduates. The class song is “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.
Those are fitting words as the Class of 2021 went through parts of two school years amidst a pandemic and seek normal in their lives.
The graduation ceremony will be in person in the Milaca High School gym.
Each graduate will receive four tickets to the event, Milaca High School Principal Damian Patnode said. The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube on Milaca High School’s YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/MilacaHSyt.
The ceremony will include speeches from the class representatives Alex Aderman and Henry Truebenbach from this year’s graduating class. Class Vice President Gracie Ash is not scheduled to speak. The seniors will march into the Milaca High School gym beginning at 7:30 p.m. as the Milaca High School Band and the Milaca High School Choir welcome students and guests with the playing of the national anthem.
Senior Class Secretary Alex Aderman will give the annual welcome.
The “Senior Reminisce” will be offered by graduating seniors Brodey Pedersen and Madison Ferguson.
Teacher Megan Vetter, a member of the Milaca Scholarship Foundation committee, will present the recipients of the 2021 awards from the Milaca Scholarship Foundation. The foundation will help nearly every Milaca student wanting to further their education with future tuition costs.
The 2021 faculty speaker will be high school chemistry teacher Brent Jergens.
Next Milaca High School Principal Damian Patnode will present the Class of 2021 to Superintendent David Wedin, who will be charged with accepting the Class of 2021.
Then comes the moment all will have been waiting for.
After Patnode presents the class to Wedin, teachers Damian Fish and Audrey French will introduce the graduates. Diplomas will be presented by members of the Milaca Board of Education: Rachelle Nelson, Sara Larsen, Aimee Struffert, Jere Day, Jennifer Corrow, Samantha Lange, and Nathan Neuhart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.