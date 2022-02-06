At Milaca Public Schools we have a lot to celebrate. We are celebrating the start of the second semester, our staff who work tirelessly to ensure we have students learning in person, our students who continue to amaze us as they progress through adversity, and our community for their support of students and the school. These are all great reasons to celebrate and the basis for an amazing first semester. It wasn’t without challenges but together we created an extraordinary first half of the school year.
Through the demands of the year so far, we have been able to stay together and overcome difficulties. It is rejuvenating to walk into classrooms to see students smiling and excited to be in school. This is something that was taken for granted in the past, but we now have a new appreciation for it. As we hoped, the school year has moved forward successfully and we continue to pursue normalcy while respecting the pandemic.
Now, as we continue into the second half of the year, it will continue to include challenges and unknowns. I strive to look forward with optimism while admiring the accomplishments we have made in the last two years. As a community, we can choose to look at the impact that has been made in a negative or positive light. I encourage you to look at the positive and focus on how we can finish our year with success.
The Milaca community and the communities that make up our school district continue to press on and show resilience. I am grateful and proud to be a part of this school district and the surrounding communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.