The Milaca Scholarship Foundation wants the public to participate in a live event featuring the 2020 MSF Awards Presentation, which will take place Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m.
The link to the live streaming event will be made available on the following website by approximately 6:50 p.m. Monday evening: https://sites.google.com/milaca.k12.mn.us/msf-awards-2020/home.
The Milaca Scholarship Foundation wants to let to MHS seniors know the community is watching them.
Milaca Scholarship Foundation will be awarding a total of $164,850 in scholarships to the MHS graduating class of 2020.
The awards committee decided to do a live streaming event after getting the awards aligned after a late Monday night selection session, said MSF Board Member Becky Bergstrom.
Established in 1987, the Milaca Scholarship Foundation’s goal has been to provide scholarship opportunities for Milaca High School graduates as they continue their education beyond high school.
The generosity of donors and volunteers to the Milaca Scholarship Foundation supports local graduates as they set out to achieve their dreams and impact our world.
The foundation welcomes contributions from members of the Milaca community, parents, teachers, staff, friends, alumni, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and others who feel connected to Milaca Schools.
Thousands of Milaca graduates have received direct scholarships for institutions of their choice (ie. universities, colleges, business, vocational, and trade schools).
With the continued financial support of the Milaca community, the foundation plans to add to those numbers and serve youth well into the future.
