Two local educators have been honored by their peers for their commitment to students and learning in the Milaca School District.
Milaca Elementary School special education teacher Belinda Ash and Milaca High School English teacher Audrey French have been recognized at the 2021 Milaca teachers of the year. The two were chosen among dozens of candidates by fellow school district teachers.
Belinda Ash came to the Milaca School District in 1987- but didn’t begin teaching in the district until 1984.
After high school, Ash studied food science at the technical college in Waseca. She went on to work in Minneapolis at a Pillsbury research lab.
Ash got married, and her husband wanted to return home to Milaca to farm. The 130-mile round-trip commute took its toll.
In 1987, Ash took a job in the Milaca Schools district office. At the same time, she returned to school at St. Cloud State to obtain a teaching degree.
She tipped her hand in regards to her future career path while working in the district office.
“I saw so many applications coming in for one or two jobs,” she recalled.
That’s what originally steered Ash towards special ed.
“The plan was to start out in special ed and go back and get my regular teaching degree later,” Ash said.
“But I never did. I liked special ed and the students,” she said.
Twenty-seven years later, she continues to live and be fulfilled by her personal motto, “Never a dull day in special ed.”
It wasn’t a dull day for Ash on May 5, either.
That’s the day she was honored as the Milaca Elementary School teacher of the year.
“It was a nice surprise,” Ash said.
At the awards ceremony, clues are generally read that tip off a recipient that they will be named the teacher of the year.
“There were lots of clues,” Ash said.
“They talked about behavior, intervention, and consistency,” she said.
The clincher, Ash said, was when presenters talked about her place on the seniority list.
“I’m number eight now,” Ash said.
“I was surprised and very humbled,” Ash said of being presented the award.
“Especially because there are so many great teachers in the district.
Over on the high school side of the school complex, English teacher Audrey French was equally honored to be presented the award as the high school teacher of the year.
“I was honored,” French said.
A Princeton native, French graduated from Princeton High School in 1984. She has taught at Milaca High School for 23 years now.
French hails from a family of educators, but went to college to become a nurse.
“But I followed by heart back in to education,” she said.
In addition to teaching high school English, French is also the drama and speech coach at Milaca High School.
The high school’s teacher of the year had challenges that went beyond the classroom during the 2020-21 school year, when French had to coordinate classroom activities between students who were learning hybrid on the computer alongside students present in the classroom. It was a challenge keeping everyone connected, she said.
But the true challenges came with producing a Fall play, a winter one-act play, and coaching an award-winning speech team.
The Fall play was an adaption of the board game, Clue.
“We did it with masks, and made them a part of the show. We made it a fun comedy,” French said.
The play was performed for parent once for parents in Dahlager Theater.
French was also able to obtain recording rights to the play so it could be shared beyond the parents.
After the Fall play came the One-Act play. Regulations called for actors to be six feet apart and masked- except for when speaking.
For that reason, a radio program was selected for the One-Act play. The play was performed virtually before judges at off-site locations.
Despite all the challenges that a COVID-19 pandemic brought to French and her 10 student-actors, they advanced to the State one-act play competition.
Speech was fairly normal, French said, if you consider normal reciting speeches virtually before off-site judges.
Speech team participants met at the school and then branched off into individual classrooms for sessions during meets.
“It was one of the craziest years,” French said.
The crazy year was topped off with an honor as teacher of the year.
