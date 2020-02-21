Milaca Public Schools Superintendent Tim Truebenbach is staying put.
Truebenbach was one of five finalists who interviewed for the superintendent position at Sauk Rapids-Rice School District on Thursday night.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board selected Thief River Falls Superintendent Bradley Bergstrom and Robbinsdale Executive Director Kristine Wehrkamp as the two finalists.
“It was a good process. It was a strong candidate pool and a good experience,” Truebenbach said. “It was a nice opportunity to visit about some of my experiences and I thank them for the chance to talk to them. It’s a fantastic district, just like us here in Milaca.”
Truebenbach admits the decision was a little disappointing, but he looks forward to continuing to lead the Milaca District.
“You have to separate the competitive side, and sure it’s a little disappointing,” Truebenbach said. “But like I explained to them, I would’ve been excited for the opportunity but would’ve been sad if I left here. In these positions, you want to make sure you’re a match for the district. It’s not something you want to force. If they’re not comfortable, then I’m not comfortable."
Truebenbach added: “My focus has always been here. This was merely an exploration of a position and a different opportunity.”
