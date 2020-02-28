With Superintendent of Schools Tim Truebenbach on his way to Big Lake, the process of finding his replacement is underway for the Milaca Board of Education.
Truebenbach, in his fifth year at Milaca superintendent, informed the board at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 26) of his decision to accept the same role with the Big Lake School District.
The announcement was made by Big Lake School Board chair Tonya Reasoner during that board’s meeting Wednesday night.
Truebenbach was one of four finalists who spent much of the day Wednesday touring Big Lake’s school facilities, interviewing with school staff, community members and the school board.
If the two parties come to a contract agreement, Truebenbach’s start date will be July 1, 2020.
He would replace Steve Westerberg, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“I’m super-excited about the opportunity,” Truebenbach said. “Professionally speaking, it’s going to be a nice advancement for me. I think if you can take advantage of those opportunities in a career, you have to do that.
“But I also need to stress that it’s bittersweet. Milaca has been really good to me and my family. We’ve accomplished a lot of really great things. But just like anything in life, it’s time to move on. This opportunity came about, and I took advantage of it. I’m excited about the opportunity that exists at Big Lake.”
“We are very happy for Tim for advancing his professional career,” said Rachelle Nelson, Milaca School Board chair. “I know it’s been a goal of his to work in a larger school. We will miss his leadership and community involvement. At the same time, it opens some potential doors for some other opportunities for our school district, especially with where we’re at with our budget.”
Truebenbach, 45, was one of five finalists to interview for the superintendent position in the Sauk Rapids-Rice District last week, but was not chosen for the final two.
That position went to Bradley Bergstrom of Thief River Falls. Truebenbach also interviewed in Grand Rapids – which where his parents live – in January.
Milaca was Truebenbach’s first superintendent position after two middle school principal stops and also one as Director of Teaching and Learning at Cambridge-Isanti.
The fact he’s still early in his administration career, he said, played a big role in his interest in moving onto a bigger district.
Milaca has about 1,800 students; Big Lake has an enrollment of about 3,100. Jobs in bigger districts often provide higher salary, better benefits and additional academic programming opportunities.
“What people need to understand is these opportunities come across my desk all the time,” Truebenbach said. “Both of those other districts I did apply to were bigger. Professionally speaking, contractually, the whole piece is there. You also look to better yourself professionally, too.
“The truth is, I’m a 45-year-old superintendent. From that standpoint, there’s a lot of my career left and I always have to keep an eye on advancing. It’s not about running from something, it’s about taking advantage of opportunities in regards to openings. It just so happens that this one worked out.”
Truebenbach helped lead the path to the passing of an operating levy and bond referendum last November.
The $5.1 million bond referendum will be used for facility improvements, and the operating levy increased funding per student $295.90.
Both passed by wide margins after similar votes had failed in recent years.
What’s Next
Nelson said discussions on how to fill Truebenbach’s position will start almost immediately.
Among discussion topics include whether the board should search for a full-time replacement or an interim superintendent, who would stay on for one year.
The board voted last week to reduce next school year’s budget by more than $610,000.
Those cuts included 3.5 elementary teacher positions, two high school teachers, one administrative position, and additional office staff and activities cuts.
“Maybe we can get creative and find some other opportunities to fill the position whether it be on an interim basis or finding another candidate to fill those shoes,” Nelson said.
She added: “We will explore options whether it be for an interim to maybe help access what our needs are. Or, maybe the board will want to find the right candidate from the get-go. That will be a process with the whole board to see what our needs are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.