Local students helped feed those in need by encouraging the community to eat pizza.
Milaca High School students raised $500 for the Milaca Area Pantry Feb. 23 as part of a project for their small business class.
The students partnered with Pizza Central for a “dine and donate” fundraiser. The goal of the project was to help a local business while also collecting donations for the food shelf, teacher Jennifer Taylor said.
Students in the Milaca High School small business class are required to envision and implement a nonprofit project. Taylor takes a hands-off approach, leaving it up to the students to organize, advertise and communicate with partners.
“Basically they have to come up with a way that they can give back to the school or the community, and we talked how that’s something that a lot of small businesses do on a regular basis,” Taylor said. “It’s not always just about making money, but it’s also about supporting the community in which they do business.”
Students arranged for Pizza Central to donate 10% of all of its sales that day – whether they were dine-in, delivery or takeout – to the Milaca Food Shelf. At the prompting of the owner students also put out donation jars and drop off boxes for direct donations of money and food, according to Taylor.
The students managed to raise $500 in total: $300 came from sales and another $70 came from direct donations. Pizza Central donated the last $130 to make it an even $500. A total of 100 food items were collected as well.
Over the years students have hosted Wii tournaments, fundraisers to combat cancer or other volunteering opportunities, Taylor said.
Students have had to get creative when organizing their projects this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the ways they organized in past classes were unavailable this year.
“We can’t have students gathering together to do fun assemblies, we’ve had karaoke in the past, those are things we just can’t do,” Taylor said. “So they did have to be more creative, which the lesson there is – so did businesses. They had to get creative about how they were going to survive.”
The class has a couple of other projects in the works. One group is arranging to decorate and send cards to residents at the Milaca Elim Meadows. Another is creating “snack packs” to sell to elementary students. The individually packaged concession-style snacks will raise money for the backpack lunch program that serves Milaca students who are food insecure on weekends, Taylor said.
“This certainly turned out to be a huge success, and it’s really due to a couple of students who took this and ran with it,” Taylor said.
