A jury trial has been set for December 13, 2021 regarding a longstanding dispute over the cracking of newly constructed tennis courts at Princeton High School.
In 2012, the Princeton School Board approved a $316,700 bid from Midwest Asphalt to reconstruct the courts. The bid came in about $35,000 under the $350,000 cap the board had earmarked for the project.
But soon after the courts were constructed, they became filled with cracks that affected play on the tennis courts.
The school district sued Midwest Asphalt, and its subcontractor Court Surfaces, Inc. for breach of contract, breach of general warranty, and breach of a 1-year call-back warrant, court records show.
There was an allegation that a color-coating applied to the courts by Court Surfaces caused the cracking of the tennis courts, according to court records.
In the summer of 2016, the case headed to trial. Before a jury rendered a decision on the matter, a circuit court judge ruled that because just one of 12 witnesses called in the case implicated Court Services in the cracking of the tennis courts, there was not enough evidence to rule that Court Surfaces was at fault. The school district then moved for a new trial, which the district court denied.
In August 2017, The Princeton School District and Midwest Asphalt reached a settlement in the dispute, which resulted in Midwest paying the school district $50,000, court records show. As part of that settlement, the Princeton School District took on the ability to continue litigation against Court Surfaces.
The school district then took the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, where it asked the court to rule that the circuit court erred in eliminating jury deliberation by rendering a decision in the case. The school district also sought a review of the district court decision to deny the school district a new trial.
In December, 2020, the Minnesota Court of Appeals sent the case back to District Court for a new jury trial. That’s the trial that was set to begin December 13. It was estimated that the trial would take about four days.
A motion hearing has been scheduled for November 19, as has a a pre-trial hearing.
The treial and hearings will be held in the courtroom of Judge Matthew Quinn.
