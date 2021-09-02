The Milaca School District is welcoming five new faculty members to its ranks this year.
They are mostly music educators, but the new group also includes a school counselor and a health and physical education teacher.
Jacob Barsness
Barsness is a vocal music teacher for sixth through 12th grade who originally comes from Pine Island.
He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
This will be Barsness’ first year as an independent teacher. He completed his student teaching practicums at Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools in southeastern Minnesota for kindergarten through fourth grade elementary general music and fifth through 12th grade choir.
“I became a teacher because of the incredible teachers and mentors that I had in my own educational experience,” Barsness wrote. “Certain English, music, and theater teachers from my past have shown me the impact that a teacher can have on a student’s life, which has inspired me to do the same for my own students.”
Dana Ekenstedt
A Wisconsin native from Barron, Ekenstedt is a new health and physical education teacher for seventh through 12th grade.
Ekenstedt received her Bachelor of Science degree in health and human performance, with a specialization in health and physical education, from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She has plans to attain a master’s degree and is working on becoming a board-certified teacher.
During her first year teaching, Ekenstedt was a substitute teacher in a variety of subjects in several districts, teaching at all age levels. She then taught high school physical education at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights. She then got a job in East St. Paul at St. Paascal Regional Catholic School where she taught preschool through eighth grade physical education. At the time she also taught health for fifth through eighth grade. This will be her fourth year teaching.
“I became a teacher because I realized that this is the best way to promote lifelong wellness,” Ekenstedt wrote. “I get to have the opportunity to make connections, provide experiences/opportunities and instill behaviors that help students live a healthy, active lifestyle. I hope that all the students I work with are able to make informed choices and engage in physical activities that are meaningful to them when they leave my classes.”
Ian Hendrickson
Buffalo native Hendrickson will be teaching elementary music to students in prekindergarten through sixth grade.
He attended St. Cloud University and graduated in 2014. Hendrickson taught music in Menahga for six years. Hendrickson became a teacher to “instill the joy and value of music in others,” he wrote.
Jessica Keller
Keller is a school counselor hailing from Ham Lake. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, where she double majored in psychology and criminology. Her master’s degree is from Adler Graduate School in Minnetonka and is in school counseling.
For over five years Keller worked in the mental health field, and was a counselor during a 2019-2020 school year internship.
“I became a school counselor because I enjoy watching my students succeed and accomplish their goals,” Keller wrote. “I love being there every step of the way to provide a safe space and leave a positive impact.”
Carina Schneider
Schneider, who is originally from Zimmerman, will be teaching middle school band for fifth through seventh grade students. She graduated in the spring of 2020 from St. Cloud State University with a major in K-12 instrumental music education and a minor in special education.
Last year Schneider was a long-term substitute teacher for ISD 728 in Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman for middle school band. She also filled short-term substitute teacher positions in the Sartell and St. Cloud school districts.
Schneider always wanted to be a teacher, because she loved being in school and enjoyed the environment as a student. Her personal experiences in band led her to becoming a band teacher.
“I mainly became a music/band teacher because of my time in band during school,” Schneider wrote. “The relationships I got to build, the experiences I had the opportunity to receive and the fun music I got to learn are what shaped me into the person I am today.”
