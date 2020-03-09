Editor’s Note: The Princeton School Board is moving forward with a May 12 special election asking voters to approve $49.58 million in building improvement bonds. This story is the second recapping the board’s Feb. 18 work session.
Princeton School Board members put a long-standing community question to rest prior to unanimously approving language for resolution calling for District 477’s next school building bonding election.
Should the district’s long-range facility planning include a standalone or other type of fieldhouse on the current 40-acre high school site?
The board’s answer to that activities-related question was no.
The question had been asked at a community meeting conducted Feb. 11 that shared long-range planning recommendations with the public.
The topic came up again Feb. 18 when Superintendent Ben Barton asked board members for their final thoughts before voting.
Vaughn Dierks, a partner with Wold Architects, explained the criteria that community committees used in formulating the district’s current long-range planning and possible items to include in improvements.
Dierks said one of the committees looked at physical conditions and things that needed to be repaired, another looked at standards for facility construction, and a third examined K-12 educational issues.
During discussion, Board Member Howard Vaillancourt asked about the core work that’s proposed for the 1966 portion of the high school.
“Storage space is always an issue in schools,” Vaillancourt commented.
Dierks said his firm allooks for ways to accommodate storage in design process, but it’s very rare to create a giant storage area as a stand-alone design option, because such space fills up right away.
According to Dierks, if District 477 approve the May 12 referendum, it will take nine to 10 months to complete a project design process.
If proposed new gym spaces are built, Dierks said it might be possible to use those spaces as temporary classrooms while other construction is underway.
Board Member Chad Young said he had concerns about comments he heard during the Feb. 11 community meeting at the primary school.
Board Member Jim Tomsky also expresses similar concerns about including or adding a fieldhouse to the scope of the bond effort.
“I’m afraid putting a fieldhouse out there will confuse the whole matter,” Tomsky said. “If that’s left off the ballot, we’d be safer in getting the community to rally around the building, with the option that down the line, hopefully, we could do something with another entity.
Dierks said after the meeting, he received two emails related to the topic. One writer was concerned about activities, and the other wanted a fieldhouse.
When the district built the basketball courts in 2014, they were designed to be expanded, Dierks said.
“We’ve looked at how you would modify the existing spaces, and to do a fieldhouse, you need to clear 132 feet inside to do a five or six lane track. The gyms we built in 2014 are 132 feet wide. Would it fit? Yes, but the building structure runs the wrong way.”
Dierks explained construction crews would have to take the two of the end precast panels off, and run a track inside there if the district elected to expand the high school gyms out to the north.
“Would this solve everybody’s idea about a fieldhouse? I don’t know, because you would have to pull up the existing floor in those two gyms and you would be striping a track over the second game court that was created in 2014,” he said.
Regarding cost, Dierks said his firm has built four or five fieldhouses in the last couple of years.
“It takes about 70,000 square feet for a brand-new fieldhouse, You don’t have enough room on the site to do that,” he said, adding a new elementary school requires about 80,000 square feet.
Barton said the design that’s been presented has the addition of a third gym onto the newer gym.
Dierks said the school board may not want that new gym not to have a floor, in order accommodate spring sports.
“If you are going to hit a baseball around in there, do you really want it to be a wood floor?” he asked. “No. You want it to be some type of synthetic floor that’s completely different. We’ve taken precast wall panels off and moved them out, making it three gyms going across.”
Board Vice Chair Deb Ulm said she heard a lot of the same things that Young did at the Feb. 11 meeting.
“As I thought about it, we heard a fieldhouse get mentioned when we were doing the elementary, too,” Ulm said. “That’s been out in our community for a number of years. I don’t think it’s unusual that they are coming forward again. But looking at what we have here, to me, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to talk about building a separate fieldhouse, because it’s just going to cost a lot more money.”
Another item that intrigued Ulm in the referendum resolution language was the use plural usage regarding artificial turf fields.
“Is this flexible enough so that when we get into the design of the high school, and we start talking about having an academy-type approach, are we locked in?” she asked. “Would we have to have more than one artificial turf field? Do we have flexibility to reel back on that?”
Dierks replied the district’s overall communications approach with the community will lead to the key question being asked, ‘What are you doing?’
Board Chair Eric Strandberg said he had the same thoughts as Young and Ulm about a fieldhouse.
“I probably want a fieldhouse more than anyone else in this room, but I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” Strandberg said. “We were elected to be fiscally responsible. Even if we added an addition to the new gym, the rough estimate for that is $11 million. That’s not being responsible. A standalone fieldhouse at $20 million is not responsible.”
Strandberg said the school board needed to take the wants out of the bonding picture and focus more on the needs.
Tomsky added: “It’s really important to honor the people who put this proposal together,” Tomsky said. “We have to trust them. That’s why I’m supporting what we’ve got here, and I’m going to vote yes on it.”
Barton said it was important for the school board us to communicate and set up a process to honor people’s opinions and thoughts on the design phase.
Dierks said he would prefer the school board leave athletic fields in the referendum resolution as plural instead of singular.
Barton said the biggest benefits he’s heard from other superintendents in districts with turf fields isn’t fall sports but spring sports related.
“Having a turf field allows your baseball and softball teams to get outside almost a month earlier. You don’t have the snow, and the mud, and the water,” Barton said.
Ulm added: “I’m not against turf fields. The only reason that I brought it up was make sure our students are focused and ready for work in whatever they decide to do. I hope they play sports all of their life, but a lot of them don’t. My point was, when we get to the design phase, I don’t want to hear ‘no’ because it wasn’t in the scope,” she said.
Tomsky made an initial motion to approve the board resolution calling for the school building bond election.
That motion was seconded by Ulm, but board members elected to approve an amended motion by Strandberg calling for a change in 1964 year references in the referendum resolution to the year 1966.
Board members agreed to leave the athletic fields as proposed, and on a unanimous roll call vote, approved the amended resolution setting May 12 as the date for the election and the amount at $49.58 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.