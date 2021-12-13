PHS December 2021 students of the Month

Princeton High School recognized the following students as the school’s students of the month for the month of November. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Ben Ostendorf-Phy. Ed., Jesse McLaughlin-Math, and Tori Larson-Social Studies. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Madeline Berning-World Language, Elanor Gruber-English,  Nadianna Scepurek-Art,  and Savannah Neubauer-Science. Not Pictured are Bo Jeffers-CTE and Iris Bienusa-Music.

 

Load comments