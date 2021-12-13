Princeton High School recognized the following students as the school’s students of the month for the month of November. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Ben Ostendorf-Phy. Ed., Jesse McLaughlin-Math, and Tori Larson-Social Studies. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Madeline Berning-World Language, Elanor Gruber-English, Nadianna Scepurek-Art, and Savannah Neubauer-Science. Not Pictured are Bo Jeffers-CTE and Iris Bienusa-Music.
