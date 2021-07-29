Bethel University spring graduates
The following area students graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, following the spring 2021 semester:
Milaca
Emma Eidsvoog, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism, Jeffrey and Jody Eidsvoog
Princeton
Anna-Maria Nowak, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Grades K-6, Terra and Nicholas Nowak
Bethel University is a leader in Christ-centered higher education with nearly 4,500 students from 47 states and 22 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult undergraduate programs. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bethel offers bachelor’s and advanced degrees in more than 100 fields through classroom-based and online programs.
For further information on Bethel University, go to www.bethel.edu.
Bemidji State University dean’s list
Local students have been placed on Bemidji State’s dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, Bemidji State students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Foreston
Cody Johnson
Travis Lubrant
Natalie Nelson
Milaca
Raleigh Millar
Princeton
Amanda Foster
Karrie Hume
Makayla Kottke
Mindy Kramer
Anders Wold
Bemidji State University president’s list
Local students have been placed on Bemidji State University’s president’s list for the Spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Milaca
Jenna Birnbaum
Princeton
Drew Scharber
Jack Southard
St. Cloud State University graduates
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 950 students during spring semester 2021. St. Cloud State University is Minnesota’s second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from our regional communities, area states, and 90 different nations. >
Milaca
Catherine Boyle, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy
Payton Galarneault, Bachelor of Science, Management
Beau Lepper, Bachelor of Science, Social Work
Jordann Morey, Master of Science, Industrial-Organizational Psychology
Eleanor Rittenour, Bachelor of Science, Technology Management, Magna Cum Laude
Lauren Siemers, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude
Princeton
Taylor Covlin, Bachelor of Science, Social Work
Laura Deglman, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Summa Cum Laude
Marqus Flicek, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude
Andrea Gerrard, Bachelor of Science, Mass Communications, Cum Laude
Jocelyn O’Neill, Master of Social Work, Master of Social Work
Jordan Roller, Bachelor of Science, Recreation and Sports Management, Cum Laude
Madison Strube, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Magna Cum Laude
Mason Sunderlin, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Cum Laude
Emily Trudell, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies
Zimmerman
Cheresa Bouley, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Life Sciences, Summa Cum Laude
Natalie Fredrickson, Bachelor of Science, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, Magna Cum Laude
Alyssa Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Cum Laude
Haley Kline, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology
Elizabeth Richards, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dean’s list
The following area students have been named to the dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021. Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Milaca
Blythe Pollard, Psychology Major
Princeton
Alexa Pomerleau, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Zimmerman
Natalie Miller, Accountancy Major
