Bethel University spring graduates

The following area students graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, following the spring 2021 semester:

Milaca

Emma Eidsvoog, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism, Jeffrey and Jody Eidsvoog

Princeton

Anna-Maria Nowak, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Grades K-6, Terra and Nicholas Nowak

Bethel University is a leader in Christ-centered higher education with nearly 4,500 students from 47 states and 22 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult undergraduate programs. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bethel offers bachelor’s and advanced degrees in more than 100 fields through classroom-based and online programs.

For further information on Bethel University, go to www.bethel.edu.

Bemidji State University dean’s list

Local students have been placed on Bemidji State’s dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, Bemidji State students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.

Foreston

Cody Johnson

Travis Lubrant

Natalie Nelson

Milaca

Raleigh Millar

Princeton

Amanda Foster

Karrie Hume

Makayla Kottke

Mindy Kramer

Anders Wold

Bemidji State University president’s list

Local students have been placed on Bemidji State University’s president’s list for the Spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.

Milaca

Jenna Birnbaum

Princeton

Drew Scharber

Jack Southard

St. Cloud State University graduates

St. Cloud State University graduated more than 950 students during spring semester 2021. St. Cloud State University is Minnesota’s second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from our regional communities, area states, and 90 different nations. >

Milaca

Catherine Boyle, Master of Science, Marriage and Family Therapy

Payton Galarneault, Bachelor of Science, Management

Beau Lepper, Bachelor of Science, Social Work

Jordann Morey, Master of Science, Industrial-Organizational Psychology

Eleanor Rittenour, Bachelor of Science, Technology Management, Magna Cum Laude

Lauren Siemers, Bachelor of Science, Social Work, Summa Cum Laude

Princeton

Taylor Covlin, Bachelor of Science, Social Work

Laura Deglman, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Summa Cum Laude

Marqus Flicek, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education, Summa Cum Laude

Andrea Gerrard, Bachelor of Science, Mass Communications, Cum Laude

Jocelyn O’Neill, Master of Social Work, Master of Social Work

Jordan Roller, Bachelor of Science, Recreation and Sports Management, Cum Laude

Madison Strube, Bachelor of Science, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, Magna Cum Laude

Mason Sunderlin, Bachelor of Science, Elementary/K-6 Education, Cum Laude

Emily Trudell, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies

Zimmerman

Cheresa Bouley, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Life Sciences, Summa Cum Laude

Natalie Fredrickson, Bachelor of Science, Biology:Biodiversity,Ecology & Evolution, Magna Cum Laude

Alyssa Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Cum Laude

Haley Kline, Bachelor of Science, Community Psychology

Elizabeth Richards, Bachelor of Elective Studies, Liberal Studies, Summa Cum Laude

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dean’s list

The following area students have been named to the dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021. Qualification for the Dean’s List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Milaca

Blythe Pollard, Psychology Major

Princeton

Alexa Pomerleau, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Zimmerman

Natalie Miller, Accountancy Major

