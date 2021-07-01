Concordia College dean's list

Dr. Susan Larson, provost and dean of the college, has announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the second semester of the 2020-21 academic year placed them on the Dean’s Honor List at Concordia College in Moorhead.

To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Princeton

Palme Sofia

St. Thomas dean's list

Asa Erickson was awarded to the Dean’s list at the University of St. Thomas majoring in “Business Administration Entrepreneurship” 

