UMD dean’s list

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its dean’s list for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Cambridge

Jesse D Bragge, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Engineering Physics B S E P

Sara N Katchmark, Sophomore, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Pre Art Education K - 12

Kylie C Lyman, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A

Kailee A Miller, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Jacqueline F Olander, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Accounting

Milaca

Emily M Berg, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Neal D Bhakta, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Political Science B A and Communication B A

Lauren J Gotvald, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Graphic Design B F A

Camry C Mach, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

Princeton

Jacklyn A Hellman, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S

Blake L Olson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E

Zimmerman

Elizabeth L Hendrickson, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc

Kinsey L Lage, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business

Dylan J Martin, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A

Benjamin R Meyers, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Financial Markets Fin B B A and Financial Planning B B A

Brennan J Nelson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E

Zachary A Szakatits, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Criminology B A

SCSU Scholarships

Huskies Scholarships awarded 1,012 St. Cloud State University students with scholarships totaling more than $1.29 million for the 2021-2022 academic year so far. Scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 round of Huskies Scholarships opens in January for current and incoming St. Cloud State University students.

The 2021-2022 awardees include these Milaca area resident scholarship recipients:

Lauren Seimers was awarded the $1,200 Laura Jensen Murphy Memorial Scholarship for the Fall 2021/Spring 2022 semesters.

Courtney Wallace was awarded the $1,500 Herberger Business School Scholarship for the Fall 2021/Spring 2022 semesters.

