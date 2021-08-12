UMD dean’s list
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its dean’s list for Spring Semester 2021. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Cambridge
Jesse D Bragge, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Engineering Physics B S E P
Sara N Katchmark, Sophomore, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Pre Art Education K - 12
Kylie C Lyman, Junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
Kailee A Miller, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Jacqueline F Olander, Junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Accounting
Milaca
Emily M Berg, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
Neal D Bhakta, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Political Science B A and Communication B A
Lauren J Gotvald, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Graphic Design B F A
Camry C Mach, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
Princeton
Jacklyn A Hellman, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B S
Blake L Olson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Chemical Engineering BS Ch E
Zimmerman
Elizabeth L Hendrickson, Junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Psychology B A Sc
Kinsey L Lage, Sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Pre Business
Dylan J Martin, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A
Benjamin R Meyers, Senior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Financial Markets Fin B B A and Financial Planning B B A
Brennan J Nelson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Civil Engineering B S C E
Zachary A Szakatits, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Criminology B A
SCSU Scholarships
Huskies Scholarships awarded 1,012 St. Cloud State University students with scholarships totaling more than $1.29 million for the 2021-2022 academic year so far. Scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 round of Huskies Scholarships opens in January for current and incoming St. Cloud State University students.
The 2021-2022 awardees include these Milaca area resident scholarship recipients:
Lauren Seimers was awarded the $1,200 Laura Jensen Murphy Memorial Scholarship for the Fall 2021/Spring 2022 semesters.
Courtney Wallace was awarded the $1,500 Herberger Business School Scholarship for the Fall 2021/Spring 2022 semesters.
