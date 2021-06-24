Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020-21 graduates. These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.
High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.
The list includes all but those students with data privacy requested. Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. The college serves about 5,500 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.
Foreston
Eric Larsen, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors
Milaca
Roxanne Gall, Associate of Arts, Honors
Roxanne Gall, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors
Nicholas Larsen, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors
Joshua Post, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, Honors
Jonathon Taylor, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, High Honors
Luther College
Luther College hosted a virtual commencement ceremony May 16, marking the graduation of 406 graduates. The graduates were honored and celebrated in the Center for Faith and Life.
Princeton
Thomas Gerard Mayerchak received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics and Mathematics and earned cum laude honors.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, each graduate was able to have two guests on campus who watched a livestream of the event in classrooms across campus. Following the ceremony, graduates, their guests and members of the faculty and staff were able to gather briefly outside on Bentdahl Commons and the library lawn. To view Luther’s 2021 Commencement visit luther.edu/commencement/.
North Dakota State College of Science
The North Dakota State College of Science has named 371 students to its spring semester 2021 president’s honor list. The honor list recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades. Local honorees include:
Princeton
Jolene Fradette, Dental Hygiene
Ridgewater College
Ridgewater College announced its 2020-2021 graduates. Virtual ceremonies took place in May.
Milaca
Jeremiah Shoemaker
Princeton
Melody Wesloh
Trinity Christian College
Trinity Christian College celebrated commencement on May 8 and honored the graduates of the Class of 2021. Below are local graduates.
Milaca
Bailey Graham, Bachelor of Social Work
Trinity Christian College also released the college’s Dean’s List for Spring 2021.
Adult undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.8 or better in 6 or more graded credits earn this honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.
Milaca
Ellie Banks
