Central Lakes College

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020-21 graduates. These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.

High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.

The list includes all but those students with data privacy requested. Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. The college serves about 5,500 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.

Foreston

Eric Larsen, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors

Milaca

Roxanne Gall, Associate of Arts, Honors

Roxanne Gall, Associate of Science, Nursing, Honors

Nicholas Larsen, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors

Joshua Post, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, Honors

Jonathon Taylor, Certificate, Robotic Manufacturing, High Honors

Luther College

Luther College hosted a virtual commencement ceremony May 16, marking the graduation of 406 graduates. The graduates were honored and celebrated in the Center for Faith and Life.

Princeton

Thomas Gerard Mayerchak received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics and Mathematics and earned cum laude honors.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, each graduate was able to have two guests on campus who watched a livestream of the event in classrooms across campus. Following the ceremony, graduates, their guests and members of the faculty and staff were able to gather briefly outside on Bentdahl Commons and the library lawn. To view Luther’s 2021 Commencement visit luther.edu/commencement/.

North Dakota State College of Science

The North Dakota State College of Science has named 371 students to its spring semester 2021 president’s honor list. The honor list recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades. Local honorees include:

Princeton

Jolene Fradette, Dental Hygiene

Ridgewater College

Ridgewater College announced its 2020-2021 graduates. Virtual ceremonies took place in May.

Milaca

Jeremiah Shoemaker

Princeton

Melody Wesloh

Trinity Christian College

Trinity Christian College celebrated commencement on May 8 and honored the graduates of the Class of 2021. Below are local graduates.

Milaca

Bailey Graham, Bachelor of Social Work

Trinity Christian College also released the college’s Dean’s List for Spring 2021.

Adult undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.8 or better in 6 or more graded credits earn this honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.

Milaca

Ellie Banks

