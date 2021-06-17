Concordia College graduates
Concordia College held its commencement ceremony May 2. Below are local students who participated.
Milaca
Emily Wood, business and Spanish.
Princeton
Bailey Gronner, Physical Education and Health Education; Bridget Beynon, Biology and Chemistry minor.
Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America offering more than 50 majors, including 17 honors majors and 13 preprofessional programs.
NDSU spring dean's list
North Dakota State University announced its spring 2021 dean’s list. Below are local students who earned a spot.
Milaca
Brooke A. Holmes, Psychology
Princeton
Logan W. Head, Electrical Engineering; Scott R. McNiff, Computer Engineering; Noah Miller, Civil Engineering; Michael T. Murphy, Mechanical Engineering; Meredith A. Reynolds, Finance; Ivy R. Smart, Architecture.
St. Cloud State University dean's list
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
St. Cloud State University is Minnesota’s second-largest university, with more than 11,000 students from regional communities, area states, and 90 different nations.
Milaca
Zoey Katke, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS; Sarah Larsen, University College, Liberal Studies, BES; Ellie Rensenbrink, College of Liberal Arts, Graphic Design, BFA; Eleanor Rittenour, University College, Liberal Arts and Sciences, AA; Laura Rosenthal, School of Health and Human Services, Addiction Counseling, BS; Heather Schwartz, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology, BS; Lauri Webster, College of Liberal Arts, Communication Arts and Literature, BS; Ben Weidner, Herberger Business School, Information Systems, BS.
Princeton
Derek Marxhausen, School of Education, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist, BS; Jasmin Matthewman, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies, BA; Ally McAlpine, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS; Alexis Rush, Herberger Business School, Management, BS; Mason Sunderlin, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS.
