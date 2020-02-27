Milaca Public Schools superintendent Tim Truebenbach appears headed for Big Lake five years after taking the helm of the Milaca School District.
Truebenbach and the Big Lake School District have entered into contract negotiations to bring the Milaca superintendent to Big Lake as the next leader of that school district.
The announcement was made by Big Lake School Board chair Tonya Reasoner during the Wednesday, Feb.26 meeting of the Big Lake School Board.
The announcement came after four superintendent finalists spent the majority of the day Feb. 26 touring the Big Lake school facilities and interviewing with school staff, community members, and the school board.
“After meeting with all candidates, interview teams, and discussions with other board members, it was clear that Tim was the best choice to lead our district,” Reasoner said.
The Big Lake position became available following the December 2019 announcement that Superintendent Steve Westerberg is retiring at the end of the current school year. If Truebenbach and the Big Lake School District reach a contract agreement, Truebenbach's projected start date would be July 1, 2020.
For Truebenbach, a move to Big Lake represents a career move to a much larger school district. Milaca has approximately 1,800 students on one campus in two school buildings connected by a large gymnasium. The Big Lake School District is comprised of two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, with a student population of about 3,100 students.
Truebenbach accepted the Milaca job in April of 2015 and began employment on July 1, 2015 after Superintendent Jerry Hansen retired on June 30, 2015. Milaca was Truebenbach's first superintendent position. Prior to taking the helm of the Milaca School District, Truebenbach was director of teaching and learning for the Cambridge-Isanti School District. He also served as the principal at Isanti Middle School.
He has additional administrative and teaching experience, primarily at the middle level. He earned his superintendent license from Bethel University, where he is currently enrolled in the University's doctoral program. His earned his Masters degree at St. Mary’s University and his BA degree at St. John’s University in Collegeville.
Other finalists for the Big Lake position were Ken Gagner, superintendent of the Braham School District; Bill Gronseth, superintendent of the Duluth School District; and Ryan Laeger, superintendent of the Belle Plaine School District.
In January, Truebenbach was a finalist for the superintendent position in Grand Rapids, and earlier this month was one of five finalists for the same position in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.
