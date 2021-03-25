Alex Bemboom graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, following the fall 2020 semester. Bemboom earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She is the daughter of Travis and April Bemboom from Foreston, Minnesota.

