Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages public input on an update to Father Hennepin State Park’s management plan, which would allow for timber harvests as part of resource management at the park. Input may be provided during the open house or via mail or email.
The DNR would like to thin a red pine plantation near the park shop and sewage pond area. Thinning the pine stand would promote better tree health and growth, eliminate brush that poses a fire danger, reduce the risk of disease and blowdown, and create a more natural look.
The DNR uses timber harvesting as a tool in state parks to meet its resource management goals and to maintain interpretive and recreation activities. Timber harvests take place in state parks and state recreation areas primarily to restore or manage native plant communities.
An open house at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park will be held via the ranger station’s walk-up window for people interested in learning more about the plan amendment and the thinning project. Father Hennepin State Park, which sits on the southeast shore of Mille Lacs Lake in east-central Minnesota, is managed by Mille Lacs Kathio State Park. The schedule for the open house is:
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1
The open house on March 1 is the final part of the public comment process for the plan amendment. For more information, contact Jade Templin at 651-259-5598 or jade.templin@state.mn.us
