County sheriff general election guide

With the November 8 general election around the corner, voters seek out the candidates they feel represent their values. The Union-Times asked the two candidates for Mille Lacs County Sheriff five questions to help voters make their choice
1. Why are you running for office?
2. Why should you be elected to this position?
3. Both you and your opponent have stated in a public forum that you believe drugs to be the number one public safety issue in Mille Lacs County. What is your plan to tackle that issue, and what would success on that front look like?
4. What does a healthy, working relationship between the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Band and Tribal Police look like? How will you maintain or improve it?
5. How will your past working relationships and personal experiences inform you and benefit the people of Mille Lacs County if you are elected as sheriff?
Answers are listed in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.
Kyle Burton
1. I am running for Mille Lacs County Sheriff because Mille Lacs County needs an experienced law enforcement leader to replace our retiring sheriff, Don Lorge. As sheriff, you are looked to by all the other public safety agencies in Mille Lacs County to provide leadership and support to help maintain public safety. As the current chief deputy sheriff, I am the only candidate running for sheriff that has the real-world experience in this type of role within the sheriff’s office. We have a need in this county for a strong and proven law enforcement leader to serve as our sheriff - one who knows what it takes to keep you safe and protect your constitutional rights in these trying times. I am running to serve you in that role.
2. I feel you should elect me because I am the most qualified candidate to serve as sheriff. I have over 22 years of experience in law enforcement and have served in many different roles in that time period. I have served as a jailer, patrol deputy, K9 handler and trainer, SWAT member, SWAT team lead, SWAT commander, firearms instructor, Taser instructor, field training officer, patrol sergeant and I am currently the chief deputy sheriff.
The chief deputy sheriff is appointed by the elected sheriff to serve as his second in command. As such, I have experience running the day to day operations of the sheriff’s office and I serve as the sheriff in his absence. I have gained the knowledge and experience needed to serve as the sheriff through my 22-year career and current position.
All of this experience uniquely qualifies me and has shaped me into a very well-rounded candidate to serve as your sheriff. I serve directly under the sheriff and I am ready to step in on day one and assume the role of sheriff without the need for any on-the-job-training. Sheriff Don Lorge has prepared me to take on this role and has shown confidence and trust in me by appointing me to serve as his chief deputy and his endorsement of me to be your next sheriff. Many other law enforcement leaders and retired leaders have also publicly endorsed me, including: retired sheriffs Dennis Boser, Jules Zimmer and Brent Lindgren. In addition, current Princeton police chief Todd Frederick, Milaca chief Quinn Rasmussen and Isle chief Mark Reichel have endorsed me.
3. One of the ways I have already began to tackle this issue is through the Sheriff’s Office joining a drug and violent crime task force once again. Sheriff Lorge and I worked together with the Aitkin and Itasca county sheriffs and we are now part of a multi-county task force where the goal is to target drug and violent crime offenses. So far, we are seeing some great results from this and some of the latest numbers are evidence of this. The VCET Taskforce has so far seized $316,763 street value of narcotics which include meth, heroin/fentanyl, prescription pills and marijuana. They have also removed seven children from endangerment, seized $27,970 that is pending forfeiture and seized 19 firearms that were illegally possessed by criminals. In the short time this task force has been operational, these are some very good stats.
I will continue to invest in and support the efforts of the VECT Taskforce moving forward to ensure we have dedicated law enforcement whose focus is targeting the drug and violent crime in our area. With drug enforcement, there is no finish line unfortunately since it is a very complicated issue. We need help from everyone to keep the trajectory in the right direction. Law enforcement can’t tackle this issue alone, we need the courts, prosecutors, community leaders, community members and friends and family of those who are addicted to drugs to contribute towards a common goal of making our communities a safer place by reducing the amount of drug use and drug related crime.
4. We currently have a very good working relationship between the sheriff’s office and the The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department. We communicate very well and I meet with the Band’s police chief and all the other police chiefs in Mille Lacs County monthly to discuss any concerns and float ideas around to help improve public safety in Mille Lacs County. I have been here long enough to have seen times where communication was not as it is now. I am committed to maintaining this relationship through continued open communication and mutual respect for each other with the common goal of public safety.
5. My past working experiences and all of the knowledge I have gained over a 22-year law enforcement career are an absolute benefit to Mille Lacs County. Over my career, I have developed many long-term relationships with other law enforcement, public safety partners and community leaders and members. I have seen law enforcement go through many changes in my career and learning to adapt, be humble and be flexible has brought me to where I am now. I have worked many different positions within the sheriff’s office and this have given my a very unique perspective into all of the functions that we are responsible for. I am directly involved in overseeing the day to day operations of the entire sheriff’s office so the experiences gained as the chief deputy will absolutely help inform me moving forward.
I have worked with and built relationships with our other county leaders which is vital to the success of the sheriff’s office. I have built relationships and earned the trust and confidence of the sheriff’s office staff that I serve. I received the endorsement of the Teamsters Union Joint Council 32 which represents many of our sheriff’s office staff. I am the only candidate running to receive a union endorsement. I consider this a tremendous honor and I am humbled by the support. It is a great benefit to the people of Mille Lacs County to have a sheriff with experience and proven leadership ability within a sheriff’s office.
Travis Johnson
1. I believe with my diverse background and experience, the role of the sheriff is the best and most effective way I can serve our community. I have business, professional and law enforcement experience which does not fit the mold of your typical candidate. I believe those backgrounds allow me to look at things with a different perspective and through multiple lenses. As a taxpayer and resident of Mille Lacs County, I’m concerned about our tax dollars and how and where they are being spent. I would add a business mindset to the office. I believe our kids are our future and I’ve been invested in our community’s youth, both on and off duty as long as I’ve lived in our community. I’ve coached and mentored our community’s kids and believe the office would provide new opportunities to continue to serve and influence our kids. I’m heavily networked throughout our community through personal, business and law enforcement relationships. The office would allow me new opportunities to continue to build those relationships in a way to improve and serve our communities.
2. I believe it’s time for a new perspective and an out-of-the box thinker. The sheriff needs to think like a taxpayer/community member as well as a law enforcement officer. The sheriff is elected by the people, for the people and answers to the people. I would be held accountable and answer to you. I understand it takes a team and would surround myself with those who have strengths in areas I don’t and work to empower and build up those around me to use their strengths to serve and make our community better.
3. I believe people need to be held accountable for their actions. I plan on working with the county attorney’s office to hold people committing drug and drug-related crimes accountable. I believe we need to make changes to our drug court program and run more in line with our domestic violence court, in regards to accountability and action taken against those failing to meet the demands of the program. I plan on reviewing our current drug task force involvement and working with those involved to see what our options are to expand and make any changes or improvements. I plan on reaching out to the community and asking for your ideas, thoughts and help with the drug problem. Our personnel and resources are limited and we need your eyes and your help observing suspicious and possible drug related activities. I support neighborhood and community watch programs and task forces. To ensure success, law enforcement and the community must work together. Success would be charges being pursued, a redefined drug court, an increased involvement with the drug task force and a community working together with the Sheriff’s office through different programs.
4. In my experience we have a great relationship with Tribal Police and have continued to work together serving the people of our communities. I believe communication between the sheriff’s office, Mille Lacs Band and tribal police is the key. I would like to meet on a regular basis with the Band and tribal police and insure we are consistently and openly discussing the needs of our communities. Working together is the key to a healthy relationship and serving our communities.
5. The role of the sheriff involves business, administrative, personnel, and law enforcement actions and decisions. I have years of experience and success in all those realms. This along with all my life experience, education and training I believe will be the greatest benefit to the people of Mille Lacs County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.