Election 2022 MT

Mille Lacs County Sheriff candidate Kyle Burton takes early lead with 13 of 25 of precincts reporting.

Burton holds 61 percent of the votes with a lead of 2,245 to 1,422 against opponent Travis Johnson.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

