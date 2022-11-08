Election 2022 MT

Mille Lacs County Sheriff candidate Kyle Burton takes the lead with 21 of 25 of precincts reporting as of 12:45 a.m.

Burton holds 59 percent of the votes with a lead of 5,667 to 3,821 against opponent Travis Johnson.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

