Mille Lacs County announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose recommendations have been released from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Pfizer booster
The CDC states that the following groups should get a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose:
People 65 years and older
Residents in long-term care settings
People ages 50 to 64, with certain underlying medical conditions (CDC also recommends people with certain medical conditions)
The following groups may get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose, if the personal benefits for them outweigh the personal risks:
People ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions
People ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they live or work.
These recommendations are only for those who received the Pfizer vaccine in their primary series. Please check the Mille Lacs Health System website at https://www.mlhealth.org/ for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Moderna booster still on hold
The Moderna boosters have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Once Moderna boosters are approved, Mille Lacs County Public Health will provide booster events to the public. Recommendations on what groups the booster is recommended for will be provided by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) once FDA approval is completed. Please check the Mille Lacs County Website for more information at https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/.
Covid-19 testing
Mille Lacs County is taking part in a Public Health Covid-19 Testing Pilot Program for the Minnesota Department of Health. The County was chosen due to the limited testing locations in the county. Testing will begin on Monday Oct. 18 and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Gorecki Building by the Milaca Recreation Park. The Vault Saliva Test will be offered on-site. Tests are registered to the participant’s phone on an APP, and results will be sent within 24-48 hours. If participants do not have a phone with internet capabilities, the County will have alternative registration options available on site.
The Gorecki Building at the Milaca Recreation Park at 435 2nd St NW, Milaca, Minn.
Please check with the Mille Lacs County website for additional testing information and instructions on how to register for a testing appointment. To schedule, check the Mille Lacs County website.
