The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners held discussion during their regular board meeting and work session on Feb. 2 regarding the future leadership of the County – particularly whether the County would go back to a coordinator form of government over an administrator form of government in the wake of former county administrator Pat Oman’s abrupt resignation.
Oman resigned via letter to the commissioners on Sunday, Jan. 31. He asked to be allowed to leave in good standing. No other information was provided as to the reasoning for the resignation.
Holding back emotion, commissioner Dave Oslin said tearfully, “It’s with regrets we accept this resignation. Things in life change, and people come and go … but a big thank you to Pat Oman for his service here. I know that my life has been better because I got to know Pat Oman.”
Commissioner Phil Peterson said, “I concur with that.”
Holly Wilson, acting county administrator, recommended Oman be considered in good standing and also eligible for the 240 vacation hours he requested, even though the resignation came without the 30 days notice which is in his contract. County Attorney Joe Walsh agreed and said this would be common practice in his department. Wilson said this was consistent with other departments as well.
Oslin said, “Pat had 550 hours of sick time [accrued], and we all know he was here all the time and was a workaholic and has certainly done things over the years here for us that would put him in good standing.”
The newly appointed board chair, Oslin, called for a vote. All but Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen voted in favor of allowing Oman to leave in good standing with regrets along with vacation payout.
