County attorney general election guide

With the general election coming up on Nov. 8, voters are looking to get to know the candidates. The Union-Times asked the candidate running for Mille Lacs County Attorney four questions to help voters understand the candidate
1. In 2018, you were proud of the success of domestic court and were working with the county to take on drug court. How are those projects coming along now in 2022? Do you still see drug addiction and violent crime as the biggest threats to public safety in Mille Lacs County? Why or why not?
2. What are the ongoing fiscal challenges of this position, and how will you continue to address them?
3. What does a healthy, working relationship between the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office and the Mille Lacs Band and Tribal Police look like? How will you maintain or improve it?
4. Describe the relationship between the attorney’s office and the greater Mille Lacs community. How will you hear and address the community’s concerns?
Joe Walsh
1. Domestic Violence Court continues to be a tremendous success story in Mille Lacs County. Thanks to the hard work of the assigned Department of Corrections Agent and Surveillance Officer, we have been largely able to prevent defendants from continuing to harass and intimidate victims throughout the legal process. This accountability improves victim safety and allows victims to access the increased services provided by legal aid to help them chart their course for a new future. Defendants must attend Batterer’s Intervention classes that have been successful in altering their thought processes, allowing them to gain insight into their destructive behavior. The intensity of the monitoring and Batterer’s Intervention program allows some defendants to prove that they deserve an opportunity on probation where before they would have been sent to prison. Of course, there are also many abusers who are incapable of following such a strict program, which ultimately has resulted in prison sentences. As a homicide prevention program, it has been successful. I am convinced that lives have been saved by this program, although it is impossible to know how many with certainty.
Drug Treatment Court was initially scheduled to launch in March 2020, but the COVID-19 emergency orders prevented that specialty court from launching on time. It launched approximately one year later and has seen ups and downs as people struggle with addiction while also working to build their new lives. It is the national best practice that this court be a voluntary opportunity for people who are willing to address their addiction, so we continue to work with defendants to convince them that this is an opportunity that will improve their lives. One significant struggle has been finding inpatient treatment options that are effective for participants to start them down a road to permanent recovery. All in all, I am extremely proud of the individuals who continue to work this program. In all likelihood, 2023 will see our first graduates, which will help us show the community that the program works for those willing to put in the effort.
There is no doubt that drug addiction and violent crime remain the biggest threats to public safety in Mille Lacs County. Drug abuse causes so many collateral consequences including neglected children, overdose deaths, and associated property crimes. Violent crimes directly harm the safety of our communities and intimidate people from living their best lives. We will continue to prosecute these offenses aggressively to deter people from engaging in these harmful behaviors.
2. We provide a service to the community and have joint obligations to provide high-quality services while responsibly using public funds. The vast majority of our budget is fixed by salaries and benefits, and a minimum of eight attorneys in the office is absolutely necessary to meet our obligations to the community, especially as trial caseloads have increased as the District Court has aggressively schedules trials to reduce the backlog caused by the COVID-19 emergency orders. We supplement public funds with forfeiture dollars—money confiscated from primarily from drug offenders, violent offenders, and DWIs—to provide other necessary services. As one example, we used forfeiture dollars in 2018 to purchase case management software that was designed to allow us to be able to function remotely and transition to a paperless office in 2019. Thanks to this purchase, made with no tax dollars, we were able to seamlessly transition to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after we returned to the office, this forfeiture-fund purchase continues to provide value by allowing attorneys the ability to work efficiently even when obligations keep them out of the office.
3. The Mille Lacs Band Police are one of six local law enforcement agencies operating in Mille Lacs County. Other statewide law enforcement agencies—such as the State Patrol, DNR, and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension—also operate within Mille Lacs County. It is important for this office to maintain good working relationships with all of these organizations. A healthy working relationship is one that focuses on the day-to-day public safety work that needs to be accomplished, not furthering other unrelated goals. Our current cooperative agreement with the Mille Lacs Band has set better expectations and fostered an improved relationship. This has allowed us to focus on the day-to-day needs of victims and the community. My office will continue to focus on making good decisions regarding the cases submitted to us by all law enforcement agencies to seek accountability from criminal defendants and make victims as whole as possible.
4. Mille Lacs County employs two victim-assistance staff that provide high quality services to victims of crime in Mille Lacs County. They are currently overburdened with the number of victims that they serve, so one of our top priorities in 2023 is applying for increased grant funding to employ additional victim-assistance staff to better meet the needs of victims. In a county of less than 30,000 people, I have generally had an open door policy and held one-on-one meetings with the public as requested to address concerns, either generally or about particular cases. While it is not always possible within the limits of the system to achieve a perfect result, and a perfect result can change depending on one’s perspective, I work to make sure that people understand the system and how we are working to provide the best result possible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.