 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County attorney general election guide

  • 0

With the general election coming up on Nov. 8, voters are looking to get to know the candidates. The Union-Times asked the candidate running for Mille Lacs County Attorney four questions to help voters understand the candidate

1. In 2018, you were proud of the success of domestic court and were working with the county to take on drug court. How are those projects coming along now in 2022? Do you still see drug addiction and violent crime as the biggest threats to public safety in Mille Lacs County? Why or why not?

JoeWalshheadshot.jpg

Joe Walsh
Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred