Community bulletin board: July 7

CAF Rise Above Trailer stop in Princeton
The CAF Rise Above Trailer is making a unexpected stop at the Princeton, MN area on July 8 - 10.
The trailer talks about both the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP during World War II: https://cafriseabove.org/ A video is played in the trailer as an educational opportunity.
This is FREE to all - plus students get a free dog tag after their visit.
The exhibit will be located at Kruseaviation, Inc. 1101 19th Avenue South. The days and times it will be avilable for viewing are Friday, July 8 from 11am – 7pm, Saturday, July 9 from 10am – 7pm, and Sunday, July 10 from 12pm – 7pm.
Free Splash Park days - Princeton
Crystal Cabinets sponsored a free Princeton Splash Park day on Wednesday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other free splash park day will be sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church on Aug. 7 and The City of Princeton on Aug. 15 both from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On these days, admission to the splash park is free to community members. The splash park is located at 405 11th Ave. S.
Day trip to the MN Twin vs. Detroit Tigers game
Come join in the fun for a day at the ballpark watching the MN Twins take on the Detroit Tigers. Come Travel With Me is offering this opportunity to local senior citizens for a day of worry free group travel. Cost $60 per person, includes motorcoach transportation and game ticket (lower level/section 126, along 3rd base, in the shade, only a few steps). Refunds will not be given for cancellation made after July 30, 2022. We will board the bus at approximately 9:00 AM and return at approximately 5:00 PM. Two or three central pick-up locationa will be determined based on preferences selected on registration forms. Kids are also invited to join you on the trip, and they will have the opportunity to meet at TC’s Clubhouse to get their picture taken with TC during the third inning. The game is on Wednesday, Aug. 3, but registration is taking place now. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or by email at comoetravelwme@gmail.com.
Foreston Fun Days
The following are the events planned for Foreston Fun Days from July 15 to 17. On Juy 15 will be a hog roast at Foreston Fire Hall at 4 p.m, with live music from DJ Ruby. At 9 p.m. will be a street dance at the Foreston Liquor Store with live music from the Dram Shop. On July 16 at 8 a.m. is a softball tournament alongside a craft fair which runs until 12 p.m. At 10 a.m. will be a car show outside of city hall and a scavenger hunt starting at the Foreston bar and ending at 3 p.m. At 1 p.m. the Foreston Parade will roll through town. At 4 p.m. will be the annual cornhole tournament and the petal pub races. Also at 4 p.m. will be the foreston Fire Department Annual Waterball Tournament. At 9 p.m. will be a second street dance with live music by Stifle. On Sunday, July 17 at 1 p.m. will be a comedy show featuring Kevin Craft. For more information, visit the Foreston Liquor Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044801752031
Milaca movies in the park
The City of Milaca will be hosting a movie in the park on July 21 starting at 9 p.m. The event will take place in Rec Park at the Bandshell and they will be showing the movie “Encanto.” The City of Milaca is hosting a second night of movies in the park at the same place and time on Aug. 4 where they will be showing the movie “Luca.”
Beezie’s Blooms 4th Annual open Farm Day
Local flower farm, Beezie’s Blooms, is hosting their fourth annual open farm day in Milaca on July 23. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. The community is invited to join the flower farm for a day of fun to come see what Beezie’s Blooms actually does. They will be hosting farm tours, have bouquets for sale, photo ops, a kids bouquet making station, face painting, food trucks, and more. The event is free, and the farm is located in Milaca at 10991 Pioneer Dr.
