‘City of Flowers’ crowns new ambassadors

The Princeton Ambassador Program appointed seven new ambassadors during the coronation ceremony on June 5
Princeton ambassadors from 2021 gracefully passed their crowns to the new ambassadors for 2022 in a ceremony on June 5.
The ceremony began with an introduction of the emcees who were Margaret Miron alongside Judy Holmquist.
After their introduction, the 2021 ambassadors took to the stage for the last time as ambassadors.
The first to grace the stage were the 2021 Little Miss Princeton ambassadors Avery Krueger and Amelia Cedeno Rodriguez followed by the Jr. Ambassadors Shelby Spafford and Kelsy Siercks. The Princeton Ambassadors Tayah Falls and Kayla Siercks joined the stage last.
The ambassador candidates were then able to walk the stage for their introductions and their speeches for the judges.
The candidates for 2022 have been preparing and competing for the role as an ambassador for almost three month while they were observed by the judges. The girls participated in trial events, writing speeches, and other assignments to prepare them for the role. On June 5 the winners were finally announced.
Before the announcement of the winner, the ceremony welcomed Princeton mayor Thom Walker to the stage to thank the visiting ambassadors from cities around Minnesota for joining them for the event. He also spoke about the importance of volunteerism.
“I don’t think I have to tell anyone here in the audience what volunteerism means to a little town like Princeton,” Walker said. “I’m in awe when I see a group of people like this all in one place because I know that you spend an incredible amount of time and effort working to make your communities better and I know that happens here in Princeton as well. Volunteers make towns work.”
The visiting towns and their ambassadors then introduced themselves and invited members of Princeton to their festivals coming up in 2022.
Among the visiting ambassadors were the Minneapolis Aquatennial and the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.
During their introduction, the Minneapolis Aquatennial recognized Princeton member June Kunkel for her service within the Princeton community along with inviting 2021 ambassador Kayla Siercks to join them for the Aquatennial.
As their final act before passing their crowns to the next ambassadors, the 2021 ambassadors gave farewell speeches which included many tears, notions of missing their time as ambassadors, and lots of mentions of dill pickle chips. Their speeches were followed by a trip down memory lane for the ambassadors in their farewell video where they revisited the year they spent together.
Finally, after keeping the candidates waiting, the 2022 Princeton ambassadors were announced and crowned.
For the first time in the Princeton Ambassador Program’s history, they named three Little Miss Princetons and three Jr. Ambassadors.
The 2022 Little Miss Princeton winners were Kyla Piantoni, Brynlee De Fouw, and McKenna Linden.
The Jr. Ambassadors for Princeton are Brianna Stephenson, Addison Linden, and Sierra Lee.
The Princeton Ambassador for 2022 is Audrey Harvala.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
